Wings Drop Pair in Doubleheader to Thruway Rival Mets

The Rochester Red Wings played a pair of ball games Saturday afternoon after a postponement on Friday resulted in the Wings' first twin bill of the year. This was the first road doubleheader Rochester has played since 2021.

RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 4.35) got the ball for the Wings in game one and delivered 5.2 strong innings of work, giving up just two hits, one being a 5th inning two-run homer which proved to be fatal as the Wings dropped the first half of the doubleheader by a score of 2-1.

DH Matt Adams homered in his third-straight game after he launched his second-inning homer (103.7 MPH EV, 27 degrees), his fourth homer in three games. The lefty is the first Red Wings batter to log homers in three straight since Josh Palacios did it last year from 6/9-11 (vs. STP).

3B Jack Dunn picked up the lone multi-hit performance for the Wings today, going 2-for-3 with a double in game one. Of the eight games Dunn has picked up a hit, while wearing a Red Wings uniform, dating back to 2022, four have been of the multi-hit variety.

Game two was less kind to Rochester as they dropped the back half of the doubleheader by a score of 7-0.

After throwing 4.1 innings of hitless ball, RHP Jake Irvin (0-1, 4.82) would surrender four earned runs on five hits in his five full innings of work. The righty would tally five strikeouts and two walks to his game log.

Game two saw the Wings scatter four hits, two of the extra base variety, and a Matt Adams' single which marked his first hit for the Red Wings which wasn't a home run. 1B Travis Blankenhorn, facing his former squad, doubled in the loss.

After three hits on the day, Jack Dunn has been named the Diamond Pro Player of the Game.

The Wings have now dropped to 1-6 in the early season. RHP Franklyn Kilome, fresh off being called up from Double-A Harrisburg, makes his return to Rochester and will get the ball in the series finale tomorrow at 1:05.

