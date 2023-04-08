Three Roster Moves Announced on Saturday

(COLUMBUS, OH) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves ahead of the team's 4:15 p.m. game against the Columbus Clippers on Saturday, April 8 from Columbus, OH.

RHP Lincoln Henzman was added to Charlotte's active roster today from Extended Spring Training. The 27-year-old righty spent the majority of the 2022 season with the Charlotte Knights. A native of Lexington, KY, Henzman posted a 2-4 record with one save and a 4.91 ERA in 41 games (seven starts) with the Knights in 582. Innings pitched last season. He began the 2022 campaign with Double-A Birmingham and went 0-0 with two saves and a 3.21 ERA in nine games (14.0 innings pitched). Henzman was originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.

LHP John Parke was placed on Charlotte's Injured List today. Parke, who started game one of Friday's doubleheader, has appeared in two games with the Knights this season (one start and one relief appearance). The Greenville, SC native is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA (2.0 IP) this season with Charlotte.

RHP Garrett Davila was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. A native of nearby Belmont, NC and a product of South Point High School, Davila has yet to pitch in a game this season. The 26-year-old spent the entire 2023 season with Double-A Birmingham and posted a 6-5 record with a 4.97 ERA in 29 games (11 starts) over 88.2 innings pitched. He struck out 88 batters over that span. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the fourth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft, Davila is 34-22 with seven saves and a 4.28 ERA in 127 career MiLB games pitched (62 games started).

