Stripers Fall 21-2 on Frigid Night in Norfolk
April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-5) received two hits each from Vaughn Grissom and Yolmer Sanchez, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Norfolk Tides (6-1) racked up 19 hits in a 21-2 rout on a 45-degree Saturday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett pitchers allowed a club record 11 runs in the sixth inning.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second as Sanchez reached on a bunt single and scored on a wild pitch, but it was all Tides after that. Hudson Haskin's two-run triple put Norfolk up 2-1 in the bottom of the second, and Lewin Diaz followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1. Single runs followed in the third and fourth, and the record-setting 11-run sixth raised the advantage to 16-1. Norfolk tacked on one run in the seventh and four more in the eighth, falling one run short of tying the most runs ever scored by a Gwinnett opponent (22 runs, Louisville on July, 13, 2012).
Key Contributors: Grissom (2-for-3), Sanchez (2-for-4), and Hoy Park (1-for-4) combined for the Stripers' five hits. Every Norfolk player had at least one hit, led by Maverick Handley (4-for-5, two doubles, three RBIs), Connor Norby 3-for-5, four RBIs), and Diaz (3-for-3, two RBIs). Spenser Watkins (W, 2-0) tossed 5.0 innings of one-run baseball for the win.
Noteworthy: Grissom has now hit safely in seven straight games to open the season, batting .429 (12-for-28) with five extra-base hits, eight runs, four RBIs, two stolen bases, and a 1.279 OPS. The 11 runs allowed in the sixth inning broke the previous Gwinnett record of 10, set in the first inning on April 9, 2013 at Durham.
Next Game (Sunday, April 9): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP DL Hall (0-1, 9.00 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 11): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 11:05 a.m. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will welcome area students for Education Day at Coolray Field.
