Iowa and St. Paul Split Twin Bill

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (5-2) won game one by a score of 9-7 but dropped game two 8-5 to the St. Paul Saints (4-3), Saturday at CHS Field.

Game one was a back-and-forth affair, with Iowa opening the scoring with a two-run third inning. The Saints got a run back in the third and two in the fourth on a double from Ryan LaMarre to take a 3-2 lead.

The I-Cubs got back in front with three runs in the fifth, scoring on a wild pitch and a two-run single from Matt Mervis. Unfortunately for Iowa, their lead didn't last long, as St. Paul scored four runs in the bottom half of the inning highlighted by another two-run double from LaMarre.

With two outs in the sixth, Dom Nuñez clubbed a two-run home run to tie the game 7-7. For the third time in the game, Iowa took a lead in the top of the seventh when Darius Hill delivered a bases loaded two-out, two-run single to put the I-Cubs ahead 9-7.

Nick Burdi kept the lead intact, striking out the side to earn his second save and Iowa's fifth win of the year. St. Paul jumped all over starter Nick Neidert in game two, scoring in each of the first three innings.

They started with five runs in the first inning, using five hits, one big error and a walk to go up 5-0. Iowa answered back with five runs of their own in the second inning highlighted by two, two-run singles from Christopher Morel and Nelson Velazquez.

Hernan Perez used an RBI single in the second inning to put the Saints back on top, 6-5. A solo shot from Andrew Bechtold and an RBI single by Kyle Garlick grew St. Paul's lead to 8-5 and that is where the game would stay.

Neither team scored another run after the third inning, as the Saints won game two of the double header to split the twin bill and even the series at two games apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa's pitching staff allowed seven walks while hitting two hit batters and throwing two wild pitches in game one of the double header. They entered today with 35 walks as a staff, ranking 18th in the International League.

Christopher Morel went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, two runs batted in and three walks in the two games today.

Anthony Kay spun 1.2 scoreless innings in game two for Iowa while striking out three. The southpaw has now allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings this year.

Iowa and St. Paul will play the fifth and final game of their series at CHS Field tomorrow, with first pitch set for 2:07 PM. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

