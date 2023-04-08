Jacksonville and Durham Postponed Saturday Night
April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Durham Bulls has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a later date.
Fans who purchased tickets online or over the phone will be able to exchange their rainout ticket through their My Tickets account. Anyone who purchased a walk-up ticket should hold on to it and it can be exchanged in person at the Miller Electric Box Office or by calling the box office at (904) 358-2846.
Jacksonville and Durham will conclude their series at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday. Gates will open at 2 p.m. for the first Baptist Health Sunday Family Funday of the 2023 season. Fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open as well as postgame run the bases for kids. The Jumbo Shrimp will also be sporting their Pink Scampi jerseys that will be up for auction throughout the season. Additionally, on Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny will be making a special visit to 121 Financial Ballpark for a special Easter egg hunt in the outfield prior to the start of game one.
Coverage to Sunday's doubleheader begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, ESPN 690, ESPN690.com and MiLB.tv.
