Indians Take Series with 5-4 Win Over Bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nick Gonzales and Mark Mathias each clubbed home runs in the fourth inning to spark a four-run frame as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, 5-4. It was the Indians fourth straight win, earning them their first series victory of the season.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, the Indians (4-4) responded with four runs to capture the lead. Gonzales cranked a line-drive shot over the left-field wall against Chase Anderson (L, 0-1) to lead off the frame. After Endy Rodríguez reached on a fielding error by first basemen Alex McGarry, Mathias lifted a two-run home run - his first of the season. Cal Mitchell doubled and Chavez Young walked before alert baserunning led to the fourth run of the frame. With runners at the corners, Young stole second and Mitchell stole home following the throw down to second by catcher Jhonny Pereda.

The Bats (2-6) got on the board first via a solo home run by McGarry in the second inning. Following the four-run burst by Indy, Louisville plated two runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to one on a two-run double by major league rehabber Joey Votto.

Both clubs brought in a run in the seventh frame to bring the score to 5-4. Rodríguez grounded into an RBI fielders' choice with the bases loaded to score Grant Koch. Louisville's Nick Senzel responded with an RBI single.

Indians starter Mike Burrows left the contest with an injury after only 1.2 innings, Cam Alldred (W, 1-0) replaced him and picked up his first win of the season, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Yerry De Los Santos (S, 2) came in for the ninth, slamming the door on the Bats to earn his second save of the season.

The Indians and Bats will conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field with a 1:05 PM ET start. In a rematch of Tuesday's pitching matchup, RHP Quinn Priester (0-1, 14.73) will toe the rubber for Indy against RHP Ben Lively (1-0, 3.60).

