Syracuse Mets to Return to Television with Eight Games on CW6 Syracuse in 2023

April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will be on television in 2023 with eight Sunday afternoon games airing on CW6 in Syracuse as part of a new partnership, beginning on Sunday, April 9th.

The broadcasts will be produced by the Syracuse Mets video production crew that also creates broadcasts for all 75 Syracuse home games online at MiLB.tv. Syracuse Mets broadcasters Michael Tricarico and Evan Stockton will provide play-by-play and color commentary for these eight television games.

The first televised game will be April 9th when Syracuse hosts the Rochester Red Wings at 1:05 p.m. Coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m.

The eight televised dates and air times are:

- Sunday, April 9th vs. Rochester Red Wings - 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday, May 7th vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs - 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday, June 11th vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs - 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday, July 16th vs. Rochester Red Wings - 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday, July 23rd vs. Buffalo Bisons - 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday, August 20th vs. Columbus Clippers - 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday, August 27th vs. Buffalo Bisons - 1:00 p.m.

- Sunday September 10th vs. Rochester Red Wings - 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for the 2023 season are on-sale. Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus Plans are all available. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

