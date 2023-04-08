Chasers Slam Four Home Runs in 13-8 Victory over Toledo for Jirschele's 1000th Omaha Win

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers connected for four home runs in a 13-8 win over the Toledo Mud Hens, the 1000th win with Omaha for Storm Chasers manager Mike Jirschele.

After a second inning run scored by Toledo, Omaha responded with six runs in the third inning. Maikel Garcia drove home his league-best 12th run of the season on a fielder's choice, then CJ Alexander connected on his first of three hits with an RBI single.

Alexander's single kept the bases loaded for Freddy Fermin, who promptly sent the first pitch over the center field fence for a grand slam, his first home run of the season to put Omaha up 6-1.

Angelo Castellano added two more runs in the fourth with a two-run homer, his first of the year, then Fermin hit his second long ball of the afternoon in his next plate appearance, at the opening of the fifth inning, also a two-run shot.

After starter Drew Parrish allowed on unearned run over 3.0 innings with five strikeouts, Marcelo Martinez (1-0) was the first out of the bullpen with 2.0 scoreless frames.

Andrés Núñez struggled behind Martinez in the sixth inning, charged with six runs on five hits, as the Mud Hens brought the score to within three, a 10-7 margin. Josh Taylor surrendered another run in the seventh, trimming Omaha's lead to two headed into the bottom half.

Alexander opened the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run, his second of the season and the Chasers' fourth of the game. After a single and a walk, Samad Taylor drove home two runs with a double, the final two runs in a 13-8 victory.

Evan Sisk followed Taylor and threw a pair of scoreless innings to finish the afternoon's victory, with a 1-2-3 eighth and double play to get out of trouble in the ninth.

The win was the 1000th for Storm chasers manager Mike Jirschele with the Triple-A Omaha franchise.

The Storm Chasers will look for a series split on Sunday afternoon with RHP Max Castillo taking the mound as Omaha looks to secure a series split.

