Four Homers Power WooSox to Victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Behind four home runs and 18 hits, the Worcester Red Sox defeated the Buffalo Bisons by a 13-4 final on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

The WooSox hit back-to-back home runs to open the scoring in the first inning. First, Bobby Dalbec belted a 420-foot homer to left field that left his bat at 110 mph. Four pitches later, Daniel Palka crushed a solo shot over the wall in left-center field. Worcester hit back-to-back homers five times last season.

Greg Allen hit Worcester's third homer of the day to lead off the second inning, depositing a Bowden Francis fastball over the right-field wall to give Worcester a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, Jarren Duran blasted a two-run shot to center for Worcester's fourth long ball of the day to extend the lead to 5-0. The ball traveled 407 feet and left his bat at 102 mph.

Worcester had hit five home runs in five games coming into today. The 18 hits for Worcester matched last year's season high.

Allen drove in another run with a single in the fifth inning.

In the sixth, the WooSox plated four runs. Duran doubled home a run, Jorge Alfaro drove in a pair with a double, and Niko Goodrum singled in a run to put Worcester on top 10-0.

The Bisons scored three runs in the seventh to make it a 10-3 ballgame.

The WooSox responded in the eighth by scoring three more runs to stretch their lead to 13-3.

Buffalo's fourth run came in the ninth when Ernie Clement hit a solo home run.

Seven different WooSox had multiple hits (Duran, Dalbec, Palka, Alfaro, Goodrum, and Caleb Hamilton).

In his Red Sox organizational debut, Matt Dermody tossed five shutout innings. He only allowed three baserunners (two singles and one walk) and struck out two.

With the victory, the WooSox have secured their second-straight series win to begin the 2023 season.

The WooSox wrap up their series tomorrow against the Bisons with a doubleheader starting at 12:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

