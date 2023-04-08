Saturday Night's Bulls-Jumbo Shrimp Contest Postponed by Inclement Weather
April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday night's scheduled contest between the Durham Bulls and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a later date. The two teams are scheduled to conclude their series in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05pm. Starting pitchers for that contest have not yet been announced. The Bulls return home on Tuesday, April 11 to begin a six-game homestand versus the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch of that series' opener is scheduled for a special Education Day 11:05am start.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
#DURHAMBULLS
