SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 8, 2023

April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-3) @ Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (3-3)

Game 8 & 9 | Away Game 5 & 6 | Coca Cola Park | Allentown, PA | Saturday, April 8, 2023 | First Pitch 12:35 PM & 5:35 PM

Game 1: RHP Mitch Spence (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 1.80)

Game 2: RHP Nick Ramirez (0-0, 0.00) vs LHP Nick Allgeyer (No Record)

BASTIDAS IS BALLING- Jesus Bastidas has been instramental so far in his first season in Triple-A. Last night, Bastidas had the game tying RBI in the eighth inning for the RailRIders. It was his third hit of the day after a two-run home run, his second of the season. He also had a sacrifice fly to total four runs batted in on the evening. It jumps his season batting average up to .278. Bastidas also looked good at third base, helping to make an excellent play on the run.

OUTFIELD ASSIST - Michael Hermosillo recorded SWB's first outfield assist of the season. With one away and a runner on first, Hermosillo chased and caught a fly ball in center field. Esteban Quiroz was doubled up on first after misreading the play and heading to second without tagging up.

LEADING THE CHARGE - Only one RailRider has played in all seven contests. Elijah Dunham leads the way with a start in every game, splitting time between the outfield and at designated hitter. Manager Shelly Duncan has given a few players one day off this season.

THE WEISSERT WAY - Greg Weissert made his fourth appearance of the season last night to record his third save in as many attempts. He allowed just one base runner in the ninth on a hit bhy pitch. It took him only eight offerings to complete the three out save. Wessiert had a phenomenal season in 2022 as the RailRiders closer. Greg Weissert also pitched his way into the record books. He became the third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player and first RailRider to win the International League's top pitching honor. He was named as both the league's Pitcher of the Year as well as the top relief pitcher. Weissert appeared in 42 games for the RailRiders in 2022, going 2-1 with 18 saves and a 1.69 ERA while striking out 70 over 48 innings pitched. The Yankees signed the right-hander to a Major League deal on August 25 and he made his big-league debut that night. With New York he pitched 11.1 innings and recorded three wins before returning to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

AARON'S AMAZING -Aaron McGarity has had two wins this season in his two appearances. His pair of wins leads Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After joining the team on April 4, the righty has seen three and a third innings of work. He has not allowed a hit, just walking one batter and striking out three. McGarity has inherited three runners coming into the game and has not allowed any of them to score.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE - The team's pitching is fourth in the league with a low 3.00 earned run average. The staff is led by the bullpen which has tossed 57% of the innings. SWB has given up just 18 earned runs, while LHV has given up 19 but in one less contest. The Iron Pigs are just below them with a 3.72 ERA. Out of 30 teams in the league, the RailRiders are sixth from the bottom with a .232 team average. However, that is ticks above where they were prior to last night. The Iron Pigs have a team average of .237 at the plate.

BEHIND THE PLATE - Rodolfo Duran, Mickey Gasper, and Jose Godoy open the season as new manager Shelley Duncan's options behind the plate. Godoy has big league time with both Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Duran and Gasper are set to make their Scranton/Wilkes-Barre debuts. Gasper is one of just five players on the roster drafted by the New York Yankees. So far they have split time as catcher with all three getting featured in one game on Opening Weekend.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Oswald Peraza (#3 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) alongside outfielder Elijah Dunham (#18). Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle, (#29) will both be essential parts of the pitching staff. Peraza made his big-league debut at the end of last season and even aided the Yankees in their postseason race.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.