Hens' Comeback Effort Falls Short Against Storm Chasers

April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Toledo Mud Hens nearly erased a nine-run deficit but lost to the Omaha Storm Chasers, 13-8, on Saturday (April 8) at Werner Park.

Marcelo Martinez (1-0) earned the win for the Storm Chasers while Michael Lorenzen (0-1) took the loss for the Mud Hens.

After a scoreless first inning, Jonathan Davis popped a ball in the air to short right field which was dropped by Omaha second baseman Samaad Taylor. Tyler Nevin scored from second on the error to put the Mud Hens ahead, 1-0, in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, Lorenzen gave up a pair of walks to the first two batters before a bunt single by Taylor loaded the bases. Omaha third baseman Maikel Garcia grounded into a fielder's choice that scored one run before Lorenzen gave up another walk to load the bases again. Lorenzen was replaced by Will Vest, who surrendered an RBI single to CJ Alexander that gave the Storm Chasers a 2-1 lead. Catcher Freddy Fermin then hit a grand slam to extend the Omaha lead to 6-1 before Vest retired the side.

After a scoreless fourth inning for the Mud Hens, Tucker Bradley reached on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the inning for the Storm Chasers, and Angelo Castellano drove him home with a two-run home run to left field.

The Mud Hens left two runners on base and did not score in the top of the fifth inning. On the mound, Ashton Goudeau replaced Vest in the bottom of the fifth, where he gave up a two-run home run to Fermin before setting down the next three Storm Chasers batters in order. After five innings, the Storm Chasers led 10-1.

Andy Ibanez, Brendon Davis, and Parker Meadows all reached base for Toledo to load the bases in the top of the sixth inning. Zack Short hit an RBI single to drive one run home, and Justyn-Henry Malloy followed up with a two-run double to cut the Mud Hens' deficit to six runs. Andre Lipcius singled to score Short, and Donny Sands hit a double to bring home two more runs and cap off a six-run inning that brought Toledo within three runs.

Goudeau held the Storm Chasers scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, and Malloy hit another RBI single in the top of the seventh to pull the Mud Hens within two runs. However, in the bottom of the seventh, the Storm Chasers scored three runs behind a solo home run from Alexander and a two-run double by Taylor to extend their lead to 13-8.

Matt Wisler replaced Goudeau in the bottom of the eighth, setting the Storm Chasers down in order. However, Toledo was held scoreless in the top of the ninth, and Omaha took the 13-8 win.

Next up, the Mud Hens will close a six-game series against the Storm Chasers in Papillion, Nebraska, on Sunday (April 9). First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. EDT.

