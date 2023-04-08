Saints Drop Game One of Doubleheader 9-7

April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - For the second time in three days, the St. Paul Saints and Iowa Cubs played a back-and-forth affair. For the second time, the Saints came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard losing game one of a doubleheader 9-7 on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field.

The I-Cubs struck first in the top of the third inning as Dom Nuñez led off with a walk. Christopher Morel then doubled to left moving Nuñez to third. Major League rehabber, Seiya Suzuki, made it 1-0 with a sacrifice fly to center as Morel took third. Matt Mervis increased the lead to 2-0 with an RBI groundout to first.

The Saints got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning when Elliot Soto reached on a two-base error as Brennen Davis dropped a fly ball in shallow left. After a walk to Edouard Julien, Jair Camargo grounded into a double play that sent Soto to third. He would come into score on a wild pitch getting the Saints to one at 2-1.

Walks aided the Saints in the bottom of the fourth as they took their first lead of the game. Mark Contreras and Andrew Stevenson started the inning with back-to-back walks. Ryan LaMarre capitalized with a two-run double to left giving the Saints a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the fifth, the Saints pitching staff repaid the favor. Darius Hill led off the inning by being hit by a pitch. Nuñez followed with a walk putting runners at first and second. After a pitching change, José De León struck out Morel, but then walked Suzuki to load the bases. A wild pitch scored the tying run. Mervis then singled down the first base line scoring a pair of runs giving the I-Cubs a 5-3 lead.

The theme of the game continued in the bottom of the fifth as the Saints utilized ineffective pitching by the I-Cubs to regain the lead. They loaded the bases courtesy of two walks and a hit by pitch. Following a pitching change, a passed ball got the Saints to withing a run at 5-4. LaMarre continued his torrid game with a two-run double to right-center giving the Saints a 6-5 lead. He finished the day 3-3 with two doubles, four RBI, and a run scored. Andrew Bechtold made it 7-5 with an RBI single to right-center.

The I-Cubs tied it in the sixth courtesy of a two-run home run from Nuñez, his first of the season.

In the seventh, the I-Cubs grabbed the lead for good. Mervis led off with a walk and Nelson Velázquez singled him to second. After a sacrifice bunt, Brennan Davis walked to load the bases. After a flyout to shallow right held the runners, Darius Hill lined a two-run single in and out of the glove of a leaping Soto at short that proved to be the difference in the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.