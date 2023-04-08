Redbirds Drop Second Straight in Series with Sounds
April 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds fell to the Nashville Sounds by a final score of 6-2 on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
The Memphis offense had plenty of action on the basepaths in the loss, registering seven hits and walking eight times. Designated hitter Luken Baker led the way once again, walking three times to bring his season total to a team-high six. Third baseman Errol Robinson had a perfect day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two singles and two walks.
Nashville (5-3) jumped ahead early, scoring twice in the second inning against Memphis starting pitcher Connor Thomas. After a double play cleared the bases in the next frame, Thomas (0-1) allowed two singles and a three-run home run off the bat of Alex Jackson to make the score 5-0.
The Redbirds (3-5) answered with back-to-back two-out base hits to plate a run in the fifth as catcher Ivan Herrera doubled home second baseman Kramer Robertson. In the seventh, Robertson drove home first baseman Juniel Querecuto with an infield single to bring Memphis within three. Redbirds batters then struck out seven times in the final nine outs to finish out the ballgame.
In relief, Grant Black, Kyle Leahy and Kodi Whitley combined for five shutout innings, while JoJo Romero allowed a solo home run in the eighth inning to Nashville centerfielder Blake Perkins.
The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Easter Sunday, April 9 to take on the Nashville Sounds (5-3) at 1:05 p.m. in the series finale. Right-handed pitcher Tommy Parsons is scheduled to start for Memphis.
