Memphis Redbirds Game Notes

The Memphis Redbirds continue their six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds at AutoZone Park. Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas makes his 2023 home debut against right-handed pitcher Pedro Fernandez. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm CDT.

The Memphis Redbirds were shut out once again at the hands of the Nashville Sounds on Friday night at AutoZone Park by a final score of 3-0. On the night, six Memphis batters reached base safely in 33 plate appearances. First baseman Luken Baker continued his tremendous start to the season, tallying two more base hits to bring his season total to 10, tied for fifth most in the International League. Starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (0-1) lasted 4.2 innings, allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits, one walk and struck out four Sounds batters. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Suarez retired all seven batters he saw in relief, while left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera provided 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit baseball. The shutout marks the second time in the last three games in which the Redbirds (3-4) have been shut out by Nashville pitching. Starting pitcher Colin Rea and reliever Janson Junk combined for the shutout, with Junk earning the win after 5.0 innings pitched of two hit, one walk and two strikeout baseball.With the win, Nashville (4-3) evens the series at two games apiece with two games remaining to close out Opening Week in Memphis.

Last season, Memphis dueled it's Volunteer State rival Nashville Sounds in 21 total contests, taking nine games and dropping 12. Current Redbird outfielder Scott Hurst did his best damage against Nashville pitching. The left-handed hitter batted .383 in 13 games, recording 18 hits, driving in six runs and walking nine times. Overall, Hurst slashed .383/.500/.468 against in 58 plate appearances (fifth most among Redbirds batters) against the Sounds in 2022. In ten games, Moises Gomez batted .302 with two home runs and eight RBI.

Redbirds first baseman Luken Baker is of to a tremendous start to the 2023 campaign. The right-handed hitter tallied two more base hits in Friday night's loss to bring his season total to 10, the first Memphis batter to reach double digits this season.

Among International League leaders, Baker ranks tied-6th in AVG (.417), T-3rd in homers (3), T-5th in RBI (8), 7th in SLG (.875), 6th in OPS (1.356) and T-5th in base hits.

