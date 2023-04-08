Mike Jirschele Wins 1000th Game as Omaha Manager

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to congratulate manager Mike Jirschele on his 1000th win managing the Triple-A Omaha franchise, as the Storm Chasers beat the Toledo Mud Hens 13-8 Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.

Now in his third stint at the helm of the Omaha Triple-A club, 2023 marks Jirschele's 32nd season with the Royals organization, his 18th as a Minor League manager (all within Kansas City's system) and 15th as the skipper at Triple-A Omaha.

Jirschele first managed the Omaha Royals from 1995 to 1997, a period where he won 216 games over three seasons. After a stint as a Minor League roving instructor for the Kansas City Royals from 1998 to 2002, Jirschele returned to Omaha in 2003 and managed the club again for 11 more seasons through 2013, a season that ended with a Triple-A National Championship. With 995 wins over his first two stints and 14 seasons with the Omaha Royals and Storm Chasers, "Jirsch" returned to Werner Park in 2023 to manage the club and entered the season five wins away from his 1,000th with the organization.

With a season-opening weekend sweep over Indianapolis March 31 - April 2 and a 9-4 win over Toledo on Friday, April 7, Jirschele entered Saturday one win away from the milestone and secured the victory, thanks to a four-homer effort from the Omaha offense.

"1,000 wins is a really big number at the highest level in our organization. It shows the impact he's had on so many players and his impact on the Kansas City Royals organization itself," said Kansas City Royals Director of Player Development Mitch Maier. "When you start looking at the grand scale, the impact is what comes to mind for me - for the organization, direct impact for players who put on the uniform in Kansas City. It's a major impact for the organization and the players at the highest level before reaching the Major Leagues.

"I think of Jirsch when I think of loyalty and growing this game. 1,000 wins and all the players that were a part of those teams he managed make you realize how much time and commitment he has given to the game."

Jirschele's first win in Omaha came as a 36-year-old on Thursday, April 6, 1995, an 8-7 win in 13 innings over the Iowa Cubs at Rosenblatt Stadium. His 500th win with Omaha took place 12 years later, in the second game of a doubleheader on May 15, 2007, a 2-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in seven innings at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Having managed three seasons in the Royals organization (1992-1994) prior to leading the Triple-A Omaha club, Jirschele picked up his 1000th overall managerial win on May 23, 2011. That season, he won the Mike Coolbaugh Award for "outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field." He is also a four-time recipient of Kansas City's Dick Howser Award (1992, 1994, 2005, 2011), which recognizes outstanding work in player development within the Royals organization.

"The affect that Jirsch has had in Omaha and throughout professional baseball is vast," said Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "Not only has he positively impacted players and coaches lives, but front office staff and fans as well. Having worked with Jirsch for seven plus seasons, I can tell you that his efforts he has committed to the Royals' organization are unrivaled. His jersey, number 23, is retired in Omaha for many reasons and 1,000 wins is yet another example."

After making the playoffs with the Omaha Royals in 1995 and 1996, Jirschele returned the club to the postseason in the first year at Werner Park in 2011. In his second stint as Omaha's manager, Jirschele led the team to four division titles, three consecutive trips to the Pacific Coast League Championship Series (2011-2013), two PCL titles (2011, 2013) and the team's first of two Triple-A National Championships (2013).

Jirschele joined the Royals' Major League coaching staff on October 25, 2013 and was named Kansas City's third base coach on May 29, 2014. He spent six seasons in that position through the 2019 season and won the World Series in 2015. Prior to returning to Omaha in 2023, he most recently served as the bench coach under manager Chris Widger during the 2022 season with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals Double-A Affiliate). He spent the 2021 season as Widger's bench coach for the High-A Central champion Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals High-A Affiliate) and served as Special Assistant to the General Manager in 2020.

He began his coaching career in 1990 as a player-coach for Class-A Appleton, then served as a coach the following year in 1991, both seasons under manager Joe Breeden. Jirschele began his managerial career in 1992 as the manager of the Gulf Coast League Royals (Royals Rookie Affiliate) and was named GCL Manager of the Year, as he led the team to a 41-18 record and league title. After managing the Midwest League's Rockford Royals (Royals Class-A affiliate) to a playoff appearance in 1993, Jirschele led the Carolina League's Wilmington Blue Rocks (Royals Advanced-A affiliate) to a 94-44 record and Mills Cup Championship in 1994, named Minor League Manager of the Year by The Sporting News, also his first of four seasons as the Dick Howser Award recipient.

Originally selected by the Texas Rangers in the 5th round of the 1977 June Amateur Draft, he played 999 Minor League games over 13-plus seasons in the Rangers and Royals systems, including 23 games for the Omaha Royals between 1988 and 1989. When he was named Omaha's manager in 1995, he became the third former Omaha player (of now six) to go on to manage the club.

The Omaha Storm Chasers will honor the milestone throughout the remainder of the season, including when the team returns home to Werner Park the week of April 18-23 for a series against the Gwinnett Stripers. More details will be released closer to the date.

