WooSox Score a Dozen in Big Win Over Rochester

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA -- In front of sellout crowd of 8,221, Niko Kavadas set a club record for RBIs (7) in a single game as the Worcester Red Sox (8-7)/(43-47) beat the Rochester Red Wings (12-4)/(50-39) in a 12-5 rout on Friday night at Polar Park.

Prior to game four of the WooSox six-game series with the Red Wings, Boston recalled Cooper Criswell and Cam Booser from Triple-A. Criswell, who was scheduled to start for Worcester, was replaced by Justin Hagenman as Friday's starter following the transaction.

To begin the ballgame, the WooSox and Red Wings traded three-run first innings with Travis Blankenhorn getting the scoring started. The Pennsylvania native belted a three-run homer into the bushes in dead-center to give Rochester an early lead, but it didn't take long for Worcester to respond.

With one-out in the bottom of the first, the WooSox loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch. After a mound visit, Niko Kavadas grounded a two-run single into right and Bobby Dalbec followed with an RBI single of his own. At the end of the inning, the WooSox and Red Wings were knotted up at three.

However, the game did not stay tied for long. Brady Lindsly led off the top of the second with a solo shot to give Rochester the lead. It was his third home run of the year, but second against Worcester at Polar Park this season. The WooSox went down quietly in their half of the second as the game moved to the third with the Red Wings on top, 4-3.

Over the next three innings, the WooSox offense scored--and scored some more.

In the bottom of the third, Kavadas blasted a three-run shot to left-center to give Worcester their first lead of the night. The 428-foot blast was the Indiana native's 15th long ball of the year and gave Worcester a two-run advantage. Though the Red Wings got a run back in the fourth, the WooSox capitalized on the momentum.

After Enmanual Valdez and Nick Yorke led off the fourth with back-to-back walks, Mickey Gasper singled Valdez home to bring the WooSox lead back to two. With two on and one out, a wild pitch put the runners in scoring position for Dalbec, who drove both in with a knock to center. By the end of the inning, Worcester had a four-run advantage.

Already with two hits and five RBIs, Kavadas stepped back up to the plate in the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs. The WooSox first baseman continued his scorching hot night with a two-run single to right, giving him seven RBIs in the game--a new WooSox club record. Heading into the sixth inning, the WooSox held a commanding 11-5 lead.

Entering Friday night, Kavadas was slashing .381/.552/.476 with a hit in six of seven July contests. His hot start to the month added to an impressive 2024 campaign that has the 25-year-old among the top five in the International League in OPS. Following his 3-for-5 showing in game four of Worcester's series with Rochester, Kavadas is now batting .286 with a .976 OPS this year.

The WooSox six-run cushion would be more than enough for Brian Van Belle, who relieved Hagenman with one out in the fourth inning. The 27-year-old right-hander hurled 4.2 scoreless frames while allowing just two hits and striking out five.

With a position player pitching for Red Wings, Worcester added one more in the eighth inning on Meidroth's RBI groundout. Heading into the ninth, the WooSox led 12-5.

Luis Guerrero closed the door for the WooSox, throwing 16 pitches (12 strikes) in a one-two-three ninth inning. In Worcester's 12-5 win, Van Belle (W, 4-2) picked up the victory while Luis Reyes (L, 2-3) was handed his third loss of the season.

The WooSox and Red Wings will continue their six-game set at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Worcester will start Chase Shugart (4-1, 4.20) in a bullpen game while Brad Lord (1-0, 4.80) gets the nod for Rochester. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - ROC 5, WOR 12

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.