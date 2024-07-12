Knights Announce Four Roster Moves Friday

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

RHP Davis Martin was activated off Charlotte's 60-day injured list today. Martin will start tonight's game against the Bulls, making his season debut with the Knights. In five rehab starts earlier this season between the ACL White Sox and High-A Winston-Salem Dash, Martin posted a 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA (18 SO/13.1 IP).

Martin, 27, made three starts with Charlotte last season before undergoing Tommy John surgery in May (2023). He posted a 0-0 record with a 2.81 ERA with the Knights in 16.0 innings pitched. He compiled 20 strikeouts last season. Martin made his MLB debut with the Chicago White Sox on May 17, 2022 in game two of a doubleheader at Kansas City and became the seventh pitcher in Sox history to record seven-plus strikeouts in his MLB debut. He was originally drafted by the White Sox in the 14th round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

OF Dominic Fletcher, who completed his MLB Rehab Assignment and was optioned to Charlotte on July 10, was added to Charlotte's active roster today. In 11 games with the Knights this season, Fletcher is hitting .288 (17-for-59) with eight runs scored, four doubles, two home run and six RBI. He was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on February 3, 2024.

RHP Joe Barlow was released by the Chicago White Sox organization today. The 28-year-old was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on January 9, 2024. In 12 games this season with the Knights, Barlow posted a 0-0 record with a 10.03 ERA over 11.2 innings pitched.

INF Colson Montgomery was placed on Charlotte's Temporary Inactive List today. Montgomery, 22, will take part in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, which will take place on Saturday, July 13 at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast live on MLB Network beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. For the season, Montgomery is hitting .212 (62-for-292) with 39 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 36 RBI and seven stolen bases in 78 games this season with the Charlotte Knights. Montgomery entered the season ranked as the number one prospect in Chicago's system by Baseball America and MiLB.com.

