Hens Soar To 12-6 Victory With Six Home Runs Against Chasers

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Mud Hens dominated with a 12-6 win after six home runs against the Storm Chasers.

The fourth game in the series against the Storm Chasers began at 8:07 PM tonight. Andrew Navigato started off the Hens' hitting with a single on a grounder to left field. Jace Jung brought in the runs with a home run, giving an early lead. Omaha managed three runs, but we were able to come back quickly.

The top of the second included a walk for Bligh Madris and a single by Stephen Scott on a line drive to center field. A double by Navigato, his sixteenth of the season, earned another two runs, reclaiming the lead. The Storm Chasers were shut down in the bottom of the second with a 1-2-3 inning.

Jung returned at the top of the third inning and slammed a home run on a fly ball to left field, making it his thirteenth home run of the season and his second of the game. The Storm Chasers remained quiet, and the top of the fourth saw Drew Maggi earning his first home run of the season with a fly ball to left field. The lead increased by three, and the Storm Chasers' manager was ejected by the home plate umpire. The Chasers couldn't keep up with the Hens after another 1-2-3 inning for them.

The top of the fifth inning kept the energy going, resembling a home run derby after a home run from Dillon Dingler on a fly ball to left field. Justice Bigbie hit a grounder, earning a single. Madris came back to the plate and doubled on a fly ball to center field. After a pitching change, Ryan Kreidler walked, and although Kreidler and Stephen Scott fell into a double play, Bigbie ran home for another run. The Storm Chasers managed a single at the bottom of the fifth, but that was all the action as the inning ended quickly.

The top of the sixth brought joy to T-Town. Navigato got on first after being hit by a pitch, and Spencer Torkelson walked. A wild pitch allowed Navigato to run home, increasing the lead by six. Dingler pulled a walk, and another wild pitch brought Torkelson home. Madris and Kreidler walked, but Scott's pop fly was caught in the outfield. The Storm Chasers couldn't manage any more runs, resulting in another 1-2-3 inning for them.

During the seventh inning, the Chasers managed one more run but couldn't come close to taking back the lead. The eighth inning was fast for both teams, leading quickly to the ninth.

The ninth started with Kreidler's fifth home run for the Hens, a fly ball to left field, marking his second home run of the season. The show wasn't over, as Navigato made the final hit for the Mud Hens with another home run to center field on a fly ball. It looked like a home run derby game. Although Omaha managed two homes runs themselves, the Mud Hens secured the win with a six-run lead.

The Mud Hens play against the Storm Chasers again tomorrow at 7:05 PM at Werner Park.

Notables:

Jace Jung (2-5, 3RBI, 2HR)

Dillion Dingler (1-3, RBI, HR)

Andrew Navigato (3-5, 3RBI)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.