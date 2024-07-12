Marlins Send López to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder Otto López will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 7:05 p.m. on Friday when they take on the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field.

López was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 4 due to lower-back inflammation. The 25-year-old began the season in the San Francisco Giants' organization before getting claimed off waivers by Miami on April 4. After batting 15-for-27 (.556) with four doubles, two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored in seven games with Jacksonville, he was promoted to Miami. In 54 games thus far with the Marlins, he is hitting .252/.279/.350/.629 with seven doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases.

Born in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic before spending part of his childhood in Montreal, López was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on July 4, 2016 as an international free agent. He played in Toronto's system before making his major league debut for the Blue Jays on August 17, 2021 in a game against the Washington Nationals.

In 2022, López spent 91 games with Triple-A Buffalo, batting .297/.378/.415/.793 wiith 19 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 34 RBIs, 53 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. He also was 6-for-9 at the plate in eight games with Toronto.

López played the entirety of the 2023 campaign again with the Bisons in Western New York, slashing .258/.313/.343/.656 with nine doubles, six triples, two home runs, 35 RBIs, 48 runs and 13 steals in 84 games.

He was dealt to San Francisco on February 13, 2024 and spent Spring Training with the Giants.

López is the 11th different Marlin to embark on an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville, following right-hander Edward Cabrera (March 31-April 15; June 19-July 7), left-hander Braxton Garrett (April 5-May 8), catcher Christian Bethancourt, April 19-24), right-hander JT Chargois (April 21-27; May 27-June 12), infielder Jake Burger (May 1-6), left-hander A.J. Puk (May 10-13), infielders Xavier Edwards (May 18-May 27) and Tim Anderson (May 18-21), right-hander Bryan Hoeing (May 21; June 18-July 5) and outfielder Avisaíl García (May 28-June 9).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.