Storybook Swing from Casteel Walks off Jacksonville in Stripers' 7-6 Win

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Ryan Casteel was not supposed to be the hero on Friday night at Coolray Field. The veteran catcher had just been activated from the development list earlier in the day and was not in the lineup when the Gwinnett Stripers (8-8) took the field to begin the game. Yet it was Casteel, who entered the game as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning, who smashed the first walk-off hit of his four-year Gwinnett career as the Stripers claimed a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (7-8).

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville took the early 1-0 lead on an RBI sacrifice fly by Tristan Gray in the second inning. The Stripers took advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity in the third inning with a momentous grand slam by Luke Williams (8) to make it 4-1. The Jumbo Shrimp rallied for two runs in the fourth inning to close the deficit to one. Another surge from the Jumbo Shrimp came in a three-run seventh that saw the visitors claim a 6-4 lead. Luis Liberato tagged an RBI single to right field to bring Gwinnett within a run in the eighth inning. After J.P. Martinez walked and advanced on a sacrifice bunt, Casteel delivered a storybook moment with a walk-off two-run home run (2) to win the game 7-6.

Key Contributors: Williams (1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI) shot the Stripers in front with his third inning grand slam. Liberato (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) continued his hot July stretch with a three-hit game. Casteel (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) was the walk-off hero. For Jacksonville, Troy Johnston (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) led the way in a balanced offensive night where six different players each had one RBI.

Noteworthy: The home run by Casteel was the 19th walk-off home run in Gwinnett history and the 27th of his Gwinnett career, placing him in a tie for 10th with Austin Riley on the all-time Gwinnett home run list. Williams hit the third grand slam by a Striper this season and the second of his Gwinnett career. Three of the last six wins for the Stripers at Coolray Field have come via a walk-off RBI.

Next Game (Saturday, July 13): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live, and 6:00 p.m. ET on Peachtree Sports Network. RHP Bryce Elder (5-3, 4.35 ERA) will start for Gwinnett against RHP Darren McCaughan (4-2, 5.50 ERA) for Jacksonville. The Gwinnett Stripers will host Bluey™ & Bingo™ at Coolray Field for pictures with fans beginning at 4:30 p.m. on the concourse.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.