Knights Snap Durham's Five-Game Streak, 9-4
July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Charlotte, NC - The Charlotte Knights drilled three homers en route to a 9-4 win over the Durham Bulls, snapping Durham's five-game winning streak on Friday night at Truist Field.
Mason Montgomery (L, 0-6) surrendered five runs over 3 2/3 innings, including a pair of homers in the fourth inning to Bryan Ramos and Zach Remillard. Zach DeLoach hit a three-run shot against reliever Carlos Garcia in the seventh as the Knights (6-8) built an 8-2 lead.
Trailing 5-0 in the fifth, Bob Seymour clocked a home run for a fourth straight game, taking out Cory Abbott to right field as Durham (9-7) got on the board. After a leadoff double by Ronny Simon in the sixth, one out later, Jake Mangum drove Simon home with a sacrifice fly as the Bulls closed to 5-2.
Kameron Misner hit his 15th homer to lead off the eighth inning. Curtis Mead followed with his second triple of the night, drilling a liner against the centerfield wall, then scoring on a single by Simon. Those two runs sliced the deficit to 8-4.
The fifth game of the six-game series is scheduled for 6:05 PM ET on Saturday at Truist.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
