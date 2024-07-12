Knights Snap Durham's Five-Game Streak, 9-4

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, NC - The Charlotte Knights drilled three homers en route to a 9-4 win over the Durham Bulls, snapping Durham's five-game winning streak on Friday night at Truist Field.

Mason Montgomery (L, 0-6) surrendered five runs over 3 2/3 innings, including a pair of homers in the fourth inning to Bryan Ramos and Zach Remillard. Zach DeLoach hit a three-run shot against reliever Carlos Garcia in the seventh as the Knights (6-8) built an 8-2 lead.

Trailing 5-0 in the fifth, Bob Seymour clocked a home run for a fourth straight game, taking out Cory Abbott to right field as Durham (9-7) got on the board. After a leadoff double by Ronny Simon in the sixth, one out later, Jake Mangum drove Simon home with a sacrifice fly as the Bulls closed to 5-2.

Kameron Misner hit his 15th homer to lead off the eighth inning. Curtis Mead followed with his second triple of the night, drilling a liner against the centerfield wall, then scoring on a single by Simon. Those two runs sliced the deficit to 8-4.

The fifth game of the six-game series is scheduled for 6:05 PM ET on Saturday at Truist.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.

