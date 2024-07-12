Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 19-July 21

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Friday, July 19 with a three-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, July 21 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Friday, July 19, 2024, at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Boeing: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks.

Fourth of July in July: You've heard of Christmas in July, Hanukah in July and Halloween in July. Last year, there was Thanksgiving in July. This year, the Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate our country's independence twice for Fourth of July in July!

Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Mardi Gras Hawaiian Shirt giveaway, presented by Swisher: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher as they turn the ballpark into Bourbon Street for Mardi Gras! There will be family friendly beads and the first 2,000 fans will come away with a fantastic Hawaiian t-shirt. **One per person, not per ticket.**

Mardi Gras Jerseys: Come on out and bid on one of the awesome Mardi Gras game-issued jerseys! Click More Info to place your bid on these jerseys!

Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Wizards and Wands: It's going to be a magical night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Magic and baseball will merge for a spellbinding adventure. Special Wizard and Wands ticket package available HERE. Fans who purchase the special ticket package will also receive a Gryffindor or Slytherin-themed scarf to honor your favorite house.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

