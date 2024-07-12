Red Wings Muscle Their Way Past WooSox, 6-3

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After they dropped a back-and-forth, high-scoring contest against Worcester Wednesday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings bounced back with a 6-3 win Thursday night. Rochester's offense swatted three homers in the second inning that accounted for four runs, which proved to be enough for a pitching staff that limited the Worcester offense to just four hits. C Drew Millas led the offensive effort and finished a triple shy of the cycle in four at-bats. RHP Spenser Watkins delivered 5.2 strong innings on the mound and earned his team-leading seventh win of the season, and three Red Wing relievers tossed a hitless outing to shut the door and preserve the win.

Rochester bats got to work in the top of the second inning, when switch-hitter Drew Millas drove the first pitch he saw deep over the right-center field fence to give the Red Wings an early lead, his sixth of the year with Rochester. After RF Alex Call walked, LF Stone Garrett drove his second homer of the year 415 to dead center field to build the Red Wings lead to 3-0. Two pitches later, SS Erick Mejia launched his fifth home run to extend the advantage to 4-0 to start the evening for Rochester. This is the first time the Red Wings have homered three times in one inning since June 5, 2021, also at Worcester.

After back-to-back one-out walks in the bottom of the second, RF Matthew Lugo grounded into a force out to put runners at the corners for Worcester. C Tyler Heineman then blooped a base hit to right field to score the first run of the contest for the WooSox.

Rochester countered in the top of the third with a two-out double on an 0-2 fastball from 3B Brady House. This set up Millas for a double of his own, which plated House to give Rochester a 5-1 lead. Millas' second hit of the night earned him his 26th of the season, eighth on the team, in just 35 games.

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

Rochester kept their momentum rolling with a lead-off double from Garrett in the top of the fourth inning, his second extra-base hit of the night. The next batter, Mejia, drove a ball through the right side of the infield to score Garrett from second and extend the Red Wings lead to 6-1.

Worcester answered in the bottom of the sixth inning, starting with a one-out throwing error to put 2B Nick Yorke on first base. LF Bobby Dalbec then lined a 3-2 changeup to left field to put Worcester runners on the corners for 1B Mickey Gasper. The New Hampshire native gapped a ball to right field for a single that scored both runners and cut into the 6-3 Rochester lead.

Into the bottom of the ninth, Worcester looked to stage a comeback despite a three-run difference. After a Matthew Lugo double kept the game alive for the WooSox, RHP Rico Garcia struck out the final batter to seal the victory for Rochester.

Right-hander Spenser Watkins took the bump to start Thursday night for Rochester. In his 18th appearance of the year, the Phoenix native, in his 5.2 innings pitched, allowed one earned on three hits, while walking three and striking out three, ultimately gaining his 7th win of the season. LHP Joe La Sorsa followed Watkins' start and replaced him in the sixth, tossing 1.1 innings of his own. The former Italian national team pitcher (WBC 2023) contributed three strikeouts and was replaced by RHP Eduardo Salazar in the bottom of the eighth. Salazar pitched a hitless inning and struck out one during his time at the mound. Hawaii native Rico Garcia came on for the ninth and allowed a hit while striking out two for his 14th save of the season, second-most in the International League.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game on Thursday night goes to C Drew Millas. The switch-hitting catcher came up a triple shy of the cycle and finished 3-for-4 with his sixth homer of the season with Rochester, a double, two RBI and a run scored. He has produced multi-hit efforts in all four games he has started since he rejoined the Red Wings on July 4, collecting nine hits in 16 at-bats (.563) with a home run, a triple and a double over that stretch.

Rochester looks to win for the eighth time in their last nine games Friday night and secure at least a series split against the WooSox. RHP Cooper Criswell is slated to make the start for Worcester. The first pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.