Saints Drop Fourth Straight, Lose 5-1 to Louisville

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints fell behind early on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field, unable to climb out of a five-run hole in a 5-1 loss to the Louisville Bats in front of a crowd of 7,258.

David Festa, who made his first Triple-A start since coming back from the Big Leagues, could not get out of the first inning. He allowed the first four batters to reach, allowing a single to Jacob Hurtubise, a walk to Blake Dunn and back-to-back RBI singles to Livan Soto and Levi Jordan. He struck out Connor Capel and PJ Higgins to record the first two outs of the inning. Then, Hernán Pérez drew a walk to load the bases. Festa threw 39 pitches in the first before Toby Gardenhire came out with the hook. Hobie Harris came on with the bases loaded and two outs, getting Eric Yang to fly out to center field to end the inning.

The Bats scored again in the second inning, as Hurtubise singled with one out. Dunn attempted a bunt, moving Hurtubise to second. Soto delivered his second RBI single in as many innings to give the Bats a 3-0 lead.

Brock Stewart came on in the third inning to make his second appearance on Major League rehab. He surrendered a solo home run to his first batter, as Connor Capel sent the first pitch of the inning over the right field wall, pushing the Louisville lead to 4-0. Stewart finished his outing by striking out the next two batters and getting Yang to ground out.

The Saints had two baserunners through the first three innings: a first-inning walk to Yunior Severino and a walk in the third to Edouard Julien. Julien extended his on-base streak to 22 games with the walk, tying Matt Wallner for the Saints' longest on-base streak of the season.

Keirsey Jr. collected the Saints' first hit in the fourth inning, hitting a line drive to center field, snapping an 0-for-14 skid. He was caught stealing with two outs to end the frame.

Adam Plutko entered the game in the bottom of the fourth, surrendering a one-out solo home run to Hurtubise. The solo shot was Hurtubise's first of the year with Louisville, giving them a 5-0 lead.

Plutko dazzled afterward, retiring 15 of the 17 batters he faced. Higgins, the only Bat's hitter to reach base in that after the Hurtubise home run, hit a two-out single in the fifth inning,

The Saints' lone run was scored in the eighth inning. With two outs, Julien walked, and Severino hit a double down the line in right putting two in scoring position. Wynton Bernard hit a ground ball to short, but Soto's throw pulled the first baseman off the bag, scoring Julien and giving the Saints their lone run. However, Bernard would lose his 15-game hit streak, going 0-for-4.

Zach Maxwell came on in the ninth inning for the Bats, striking out the side to finish the game.

The loss extends the Saints' losing streak to four games, tying their season-long skid for the third time this season.

The Saints and Bats will meet in game five of the six-game series on Saturday evening at 6:15 CT at Louisville Slugger Field. The Saints will send RHP Randy Dobnak (7-5, 3.92) to the mound against Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (1-1, 5.08). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.