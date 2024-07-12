RailRiders Fall to Mets 4-3
July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY (July 12) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 4-3 to the Syracuse Mets on Friday night. Jose Rojas homered for the 17th time this season in the loss.
Brandon Lockridge led off the game with a base hit up the middle against righty Mike Vasil. He stole second and third but was stranded on the bases.
Southpaw Edgar Barclay worked a quick 1-2-3 first to keep it scoreless.
The RailRiders struck again after Jose Rojas singled to start off the second. A base hit from Oscar González pushed him into scoring position. Kevin Smith's RBI knock sent Rojas home for a 1-0 advantage.
Meanwhile, Barclay continued to shove, sitting down the side in the next two frames.
Rojas continued his showcase with a solo shot to begin the fourth for a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom half, Barclay retired the first two batters for eleven straight putouts. Then the Mets worked back to back walks and an RBI knock from Mike Brosseau got them on the board.
Syracuse jumped to a 4-2 lead with a three-run homer off the bat of Brett Baty.
Relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Duane Underwood Jr. combined for three clean frames to keep the RailRiders in the game.
SWB battled in the ninth inning to get one step closer. Jeter Downs singled and Smith drove in his second run of the day on his third hit. The visitors could not bring him home dropping 4-3.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series against the Syracuse Mets on Friday. Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren is set to get the start with a 6:35PM first pitch. The RailRiders return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 5-10, 48-41
