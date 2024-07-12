SWB Game Notes - July 12

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-9, 48-40) @ Syracuse Mets (9-6, 55-34)

Game 89 | Road Game 45 | NBT Bank Stadium | Friday, July 12, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (3-7, 7.80) vs RHP Mike Vasil (3-5, 6.18)

VIVA LA VIVAS- Yankees #15 prospect Jorbit Vivas was called up to the New York Yankees earlier today for what would be his Major League debut. He snapped a 20-game on-base streak with 23 hits and 17 walks taken. In Triple-A, Vivas holds a .258 batting average with five long balls and five doubles. His patience at the plate has allowed him to earn 29 walks to just 31 strikeouts. He was traded from the Dodgers along with LHP Victor González for INF Trey Sweeny.

TWO FOR ONE- The RailRiders have played seven doubleheader days where they have had two contests in the same day. They have split five of them and been swept twice. Both times where they have dropped both games have been against Syracuse.

WALK OFF WOES- SWB has been walked off six times, compared to their five bottom half victories. Yesterday afternoon in game one of the doubleheader, the RailRiders were walked-off 6-5 by Syracuse. It was the second straight time with Phil Bickford on the bump and the second time in the first of a two-day haul. It was their third consecutive walk-off contest that did not go in their favor.

EFFROSS IS HERE - Scott Effross has been on a Major League Rehab assignment with the RailRiders since June 26. He has made six total rehab appearances split between two levels. The righty holds a 3.68 earned run average in 7.1 innings. Effross has issued just one walk to nine strikeouts in his comeback effort from "Tommy John" surgery.

ONE IS A LONELY NUMBER- After dropping two one-run contests yesterday, the RailRiders are now 12-12 in one-run contests. They are 10-8 in two-run games and 9-5 in three-run decisions.

TAYLOR'S ERA- Taylor Trammell is off to a great July, batting .346 in eight contests. The lefty has totalled nine hits on the month with four for extra bases. On the season, he has upped his average to .260 with five homers and 23 runs batted in. Last night, Trammell swiped two bags for his eighth steal of the season. They Yankees claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers in early April.

HE'S ALL THAT- Despite limited playing time, Kevin Smith makes the most of every game he participates in. He holds a six-game hitting streak that would take him back to June 21. Smith has played in 47 games for a .238 average but hit .355 in June and now .273 in July.

MAN ON THE RUN- The RailRiders added four more steals last night, good for second in the International League with 140 on the season. Brandon Lockridge leads all players with 28, while Caleb Durbin has 20 despite being on the Injured List for half the season. Nineteen players have at least one. Last year, SWB set a record in steals in one season with 174 taken. Tacoma leads Triple-A baseball with a ridiculous 186.

