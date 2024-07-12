Iowa Drops Game Four at Nashville
July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The Iowa Cubs (40-51) dropped the fourth game of the series to the Nashville Sounds (48-43) by a 5-2 score tonight at First Horizon Park. It marked the fourth straight loss for the I-Cubs.
Nashville got on the board in the first inning and took a 1-0 lead but Iowa fought back in the second frame with solo home runs from Bryce Windham and Cole Roederer which gave the I-Cubs a 2-1 advantage.
In the fourth, the Sounds scored a run on a sacrifice fly from Isaac Collins and a double from Wes Clarke to take a 3-2 lead. Nashville added another run in the seventh as Francisco Meija scored on a groundout to make it 4-2, Sounds.
Collins gave Nashville an insurance run in the eighth inning with a run-scoring single to extend the lead to 5-2.
Caleb Kilian pitched 1.0 inning on Major League rehab assignment and allowed one run (unearned) on two hits. Julian Merryweather made his second outing with Iowa on Major League rehab assignment and allowed one run on three hits across 1.0 inning.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa has lost four straight games for the first time since June 9-14 in which they lost five consecutive games.
- Bryce Windham hit his second home run of the season and first since June 11 at Columbus.
- Reivaj Garcia tallied his first Triple-A hit, a single in the seventh inning.
Iowa will play at Nashville on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 6:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
