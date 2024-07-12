Orioles Acquire Chesapeake Native Colin Selby

The Baltimore Orioles announced on July 11 that they acquired Chesapeake, Va., native Colin Selby from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations. The Orioles optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk today. Selby had been designated for assignment by the Royals on June 6.

Selby graduated from Western Branch High School in Chesapeake in 2015 and enrolled at NCAA Division III Randolph-Macon College (Ashland, VA) to play baseball for the Yellow Jackets. He becomes the 13th local high school player to play for Norfolk in franchise history. RHP Garrett Stallings of Grassfield High School was the most recent local high school alumnus to appear in a game for the Tides.

At Western Branch, Selby earned three varsity letters in baseball, helping the Bruins to a 6A State Championship in 2014 and a 6A South Regional Championship in 2015. As a senior, Selby earned Conference Co-Player of the Year, First Team All-Region, Second Team All-State, All-Tidewater Pitcher and First Team All-Conference honors. His jersey #11 was retired by Western Branch in 2024. He played for the Western Branch Cyclones growing up.

Through three seasons with Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Va., Selby compiled an 18-5 record with a 2.95 ERA through 30 appearances (28 starts) for the Yellow Jackets. During his final year in college, Selby earned ABCA/Rawlings NCAA DIII All-America First Team honors while also winning Virginia Sports Information Directors and Old Dominion Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year. He finished the 2018 campaign with an 11-3 record, ranking fourth in the country in victories, while striking out a team-leading 126 batters.

He became the first Randolph-Macon alumni to reach the Majors since Paul Gilliford in 1967 with Baltimore when he worked 1.2 innings and struck out three batters in his MLB debut on August 8, 2023, against Atlanta.

Selby, 26, appeared in two games for the Royals this season after being acquired from Pittsburgh on April 7. In 20 games this year between Triple-A Omaha and Indianapolis, Selby posted a 2-2 record with a 5.32 ERA (13 ER, 22.0 IP). Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB draft, Selby has appeared in 23 Major League Baseball games between the Pirates and Royals.

