David Parkinson Allows Just One Run in Six Frames as 'Pigs Capture Third Straight Win
July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (45-44, 11-5) were solid on all sides of the ball as they captured a third straight win over the Buffalo Bisons (41-49, 4-12) by a final of 4-2 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scoreless after two-and-a-half innings, Buddy Kennedy broke the deadlock with a solo homer, his sixth with the IronPigs, in the third inning.
Buffalo tied up the game in the fifth with a run-scoring double play in the fifth after loading the bases to begin the inning.
The 'Pigs took the lead back in the sixth for good. With two on and two outs, Kody Clemens came through in the clutch with a base hit to drive in Jim Haley with the go-ahead run. A walk to Kennedy loaded the bases before Darick Hall drew another walk to force in one more run for a 3-1 lead.
In the eighth, Jim Haley walked to begin the inning, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and then scored on a Clemens sacrifice fly to give the 'Pigs a 4-1 lead.
Damiano Palmegiani hit a leadoff homer in the ninth, his 11th of the season, to trim it to a 4-2 game, but Tyler Gilbert (S, 5) secured his second save in as many days, locking down the win. Gilbert allowed one run in the ninth on two hits, striking out one.
David Parkinson (2-4) danced around danger to limit Buffalo to one run, earning the win for the 'Pigs. He allowed six hits and four walks, striking out four.
Yimi Garcia (0-1) suffered the loss for Buffalo, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning on two hits and a walk.
The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Saturday, July 13 with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. David Buchanan (5-3, 5.31) makes the start for the 'Pigs while Buffalo goes with James Kaprielian (0-0, 9.00)
