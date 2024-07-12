Palmegiani's Late Home Run Not Enough at Lehigh Valley
July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - A ninth inning home run by Damiano Palmegiani was not enough late-game offense in the Buffalo Bisons 4-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
After a couple of scoreless innings to begin the contest, a Buddy Kennedy solo shot allowed the IronPigs to get on the board first and take the first lead of the night. His ninth homer of the season gave Lehigh Valley a 1-0 lead.
The Bisons answered in the top of the fifth inning with a run of their own, as Cam Eden grounded into a double play. Will Robertson was able to cross home plate and tie the game at 1-1 despite two outs being recorded on the play.
Lehigh Valley gained their second lead of the night as Kody Clemens hit a line-drive single, scoring Jim Haley. This allowed Lehigh Valley to take the 2-1 lead. They would push the lead to two a batter later as Darick Hall walked, allowing Aramis Garcia to score. As a result, the IronPigs extended their lead over Buffalo to 3-1.
The IronPigs extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning as Clemens hit a line drive single to center field bringing home Haley. The insurance run allowed the IronPigs to take a 4-1 advantage over Buffalo.
In the top of the ninth inning, Palmegiani hit a solo shot to cut the IronPigs' lead down to 4-2.
A major factor in the low-scoring affair was the pitching performance by each of the two starting pitchers. Aaron Sanchez went five innings for Buffalo allowing only one earned run on seven hits, while striking out five Lehigh Valley hitters.
For the IronPigs, David Parkinson went six innings allowing six hits and striking out four Bisons' hitters while walking four others.
In his IronPigs debut, Zach Haake pitched two hitless innings to keep the Bisons' offense at bay. He struck out four Bisons' hitters while walking two.
The Bisons and IronPigs will play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m.
