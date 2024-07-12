Indians Split Twin Bill with Clippers
July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Domingo Germán fired a quality start to propel Indianapolis to a 5-2 win over Columbus in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday night at Victory Field, but the Indians went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the second leg of the twin bill to fall to the Clippers, 8-2.
The Indians (6-8, 39-48) never trailed in the opener and scored four runs off Triston McKenzie (L, 0-1) through the first two frames. Ji Hwan Bae was involved in the scoring in both innings, lining a leadoff single ahead of his 10th stolen base to set up an Edward Olivares sacrifice fly. In the second, Matt Fraizer brought home Malcom Nuñez with a run-scoring single, and after Andrés Alvarez walked to load the bases, Bae slashed a single into left field to plate two more.
The Clippers (8-7, 40-49) cut their deficit in half with a run in the third and solo home run by Raynel Delgado in the fifth inning, but Jake Lamb lined a single to right to score Liover Peguero in the bottom half to keep the visitors at bay.
Germán (W, 4-4) limited the Clippers to two earned runs on five hits and two walks with seven punchouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Ben Heller (S, 2) struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh inning to extend his scoreless streak to 14.1 innings in Triple-A dating back to May 21.
Bae reached base safely in three of four plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Fraizer also doubled as part of a two-hit performance.
In the nightcap, Johnathan Rodríguez, who went 14-for-29 (.483) with four doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI in the six-game series for Columbus at Victory Field in early June, drove in four runs - two on a first-inning double and two more on an opposite-field home run during a four-run seventh. Delgado added a two-run shot of his own in the fifth, and former Indian Dom Nuñez also cleared the wall with a two-run bomb in the final frame.
Seth Beer gave Indy its first run of the game in the second inning on a single to right that scored Malcom Nuñez, who logged a double and two singles.
Joey Cantillo (L, 1-1) racked up six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of one-run ball, and Anthony Gose (S, 7) fanned three of four batters faced to close it out. Luis Cessa (L, 3-4) was charged with four earned runs on five hits in 4.0 innings.
The Indians and Clippers continue the series on Saturday at 7:05 PM. LHP Logan Allen (0-0, -.--) is scheduled to start for Columbus while Indy has yet to name its starting pitcher.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Redbirds Bedell Tosses Seven Innings, Allows One Unearned Run in Loss to Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Indians Split Twin Bill with Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Tides Ride Mcdermott Start, Seven-Run Ninth To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Charge Past the Bulls on Friday, 9-4 - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Score a Dozen in Big Win Over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Best I-Cubs, Extend Win Streak to Five - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Drops Game Four at Nashville - Iowa Cubs
- David Parkinson Allows Just One Run in Six Frames as 'Pigs Capture Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Palmegiani's Late Home Run Not Enough at Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Gwinnett Clips Jacksonville on Walk-off Homer - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Drop Fourth Straight, Lose 5-1 to Louisville - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Snap Durham's Five-Game Streak, 9-4 - Durham Bulls
- Louisville Clinches Series Win with 5-1 Victory Over St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Brett Baty and Mike Vasil Power Syracuse to 4-3 Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Announce Four Roster Moves Friday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Fall to Mets 4-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds - Iowa Cubs
- Marlins Send López to Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Orioles Acquire Chesapeake Native Colin Selby - Norfolk Tides
- SWB Game Notes - July 12 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- July 28: Team Autograph Day with a Team Photo Giveaway, Kids Run the Bases - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Manager Pat Kelly Earns 2,000th Career Win - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 12 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 19-July 21 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Muscle Their Way Past WooSox, 6-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- New York Mets All-Star Kodai Senga to Start Again for Syracuse on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse Mets
- Four-Run Eighth Leads to 4-0 Omaha Win Over Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.