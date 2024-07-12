Indians Split Twin Bill with Clippers

INDIANAPOLIS - Domingo Germán fired a quality start to propel Indianapolis to a 5-2 win over Columbus in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday night at Victory Field, but the Indians went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the second leg of the twin bill to fall to the Clippers, 8-2.

The Indians (6-8, 39-48) never trailed in the opener and scored four runs off Triston McKenzie (L, 0-1) through the first two frames. Ji Hwan Bae was involved in the scoring in both innings, lining a leadoff single ahead of his 10th stolen base to set up an Edward Olivares sacrifice fly. In the second, Matt Fraizer brought home Malcom Nuñez with a run-scoring single, and after Andrés Alvarez walked to load the bases, Bae slashed a single into left field to plate two more.

The Clippers (8-7, 40-49) cut their deficit in half with a run in the third and solo home run by Raynel Delgado in the fifth inning, but Jake Lamb lined a single to right to score Liover Peguero in the bottom half to keep the visitors at bay.

Germán (W, 4-4) limited the Clippers to two earned runs on five hits and two walks with seven punchouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Ben Heller (S, 2) struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh inning to extend his scoreless streak to 14.1 innings in Triple-A dating back to May 21.

Bae reached base safely in three of four plate appearances, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Fraizer also doubled as part of a two-hit performance.

In the nightcap, Johnathan Rodríguez, who went 14-for-29 (.483) with four doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI in the six-game series for Columbus at Victory Field in early June, drove in four runs - two on a first-inning double and two more on an opposite-field home run during a four-run seventh. Delgado added a two-run shot of his own in the fifth, and former Indian Dom Nuñez also cleared the wall with a two-run bomb in the final frame.

Seth Beer gave Indy its first run of the game in the second inning on a single to right that scored Malcom Nuñez, who logged a double and two singles.

Joey Cantillo (L, 1-1) racked up six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of one-run ball, and Anthony Gose (S, 7) fanned three of four batters faced to close it out. Luis Cessa (L, 3-4) was charged with four earned runs on five hits in 4.0 innings.

The Indians and Clippers continue the series on Saturday at 7:05 PM. LHP Logan Allen (0-0, -.--) is scheduled to start for Columbus while Indy has yet to name its starting pitcher.

