Redbirds Bedell Tosses Seven Innings, Allows One Unearned Run in Loss to Tides

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 11-1 loss to the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis starting pitcher Ian Bedell (1-1) put together the best start of his young Triple-A career. The right-handed pitcher allowed one unearned run in 7.0 innings, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five. His only run allowed came on a throwing error with two outs in the first inning. Bedell retired the final 11 batters he faced.

First baseman Luken Baker recorded the only two hits for the Redbirds on the night, including an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Baker extended his International League-leading total to 63 RBIs on the season. Left fielder Moises Gomez reached base three times, all via walk.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday, July 13 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.