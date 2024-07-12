New York Mets All-Star Kodai Senga to Start Again for Syracuse on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - New York Mets starting pitcher and 2023 All-Star Kodai Senga is scheduled to make a second Major League rehab start for the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium when the Syracuse Mets host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees). First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.

It is also First Responders' Day, and the Mets are holding a ticket fundraiser where $5 from every ticket sold using this link ticket link will go to the "Fund the First" GoFundMe campaign. The funds raised will go to the Michael Jensen and Michael Hoosock families. Michael Jensen and Michael Hoosock are the Central New York community's heroes that were tragically killed serving the community in April. First Responders' Day is presented by E.S.I.P offered by McNeil and Co.

Senga is making is second Major League rehab start with the Syracuse Mets. On Tuesday with Syracuse, the Japanese native pitched two and two-thirds scoreless innings with three strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks. Senga threw 52 pitches in that start.

Senga began the 2024 season on New York's injured list with a right shoulder capsule strain. The 31-year-old began a throwing program over the last few weeks and made one rehab start for High-A Brooklyn Wednesday, July 3rd where he struck out six batters in two and two-thirds innings of hitless and scoreless baseball.

In 2023, Senga started 29 games for the New York Mets in his rookie season, going 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 166 and one-third innings pitched. Senga was named to the 2023 National League All-Star team, becoming the fifth rookie in New York Mets franchise history to be named to an All-Star team. Senga also finished seventh in National League Cy Young Award voting.

Tickets for Sunday's game and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.