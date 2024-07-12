July 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Nashville Sounds

July 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (40-50) at NASHVILLE SOUNDS (47-43)

Friday, July 12 - 6:35 PM CT - First Horizon Park - Nashville, TN

RHP Kyle McGowin (4-2, 5.97) vs. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-3, 7.30)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Nashville Sounds are set to play the fourth of a six-game series tonight...marks the first time the clubs have met since May 23-28, 2023...right-hander Kyle McGowin is set to make his 12th start of the season and seventh with the I-Cubs...McGowin has gone 2-1 with a 4.11 ERA (26 ER in 57.0 IP) this season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa...the Sounds are scheduled to start Carlos Rodriguez who is slated to make his 15th appearance (13th start) for the Sounds.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: For the second consecutive night, the I-Cubs pitching staff allowed 10 runs in a 10-4 loss at Nashville last night...starting pitcher Riley Thompson suffered the loss as he worked 5.0 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits with four strikeouts...Moises Ballesteros and BJ Murray Jr. each homered in the loss and Murray Jr. and Christian Bethancourt had two hits apiece.

MURRAY, MURRAY: Cubs No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr. is slashing .385/.500/.731 (10-for-26) with six runs scored, five extra-base hits, five RBI and four multi-hit efforts in eight July games...among qualified hitters, his on-base percentage ranks tied for seventh in the International League during that span...Murray Jr. hit his 10th home run of the season last night, a solo shot in the fourth inning off Nashville's starting pitcher Chad Patrick.

COUNTRY ROADS: Iowa heads back on the road for the six-game series at Nashville following a split series with Omaha in which the club played three games on the road and three at home...the I-Cubs have gone just 16-29 on the road this season vs. 24-21 at Principal Park...Iowa has lost seven of their last nine games away from the friendly confines.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa's 6-5 win on Saturday night marked their second consecutive one-run victory and improved them to 18-12 in such games this season...Iowa has played 30 one-run games this season which is the most in the International League ahead of the Omaha Storm Chasers who are 17-12 in such games.

STRUMPF POWER: Iowa infielder Chase Strumpf went 1-for-4 last night and extended his on-base streak to 16 games dating back to June 21 at Indianapolis in which he is batting .296 (16-for-54) with six extra-base hits and seven RBI...the streak is tied for the second-longest by an I-Cub this season trailing Ali Sánchez who reached in 18 straight from May 8-June 8 and is tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the International League... Strumpf hit his seventh home run of the year Wednesday night, a solo shot in the seventh inning off left-handed reliever Aaron Ashby...Chase has gone deep in three of his last five games and is batting .389 (7-for-18) with six RBI, three walks and three multi-hit efforts over that span.

RUNNIN' WILD: The I-Cubs recorded five stolen bases in Tuesday night's loss at First Horizon Park, including two from Hayden Cantrelle, and one from Bryce Windham, Alexander Canario and BJ Murray Jr...it marked a season high for Iowa and their most since they also stole five on April 22, 2023 at Buffalo...the I-Cubs have not recorded more than five steals since they tallied seven on June 4, 2016 at Memphis.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Iowa Cubs relief pitcher Sam McWilliams tossed 1.2 scoreless frames Tuesday night and struck out two at Nashville...despite primarily pitching out of the bullpen, McWilliams ranks tied for 11th in the International League with 76 strikeouts and among pitchers who have tossed at least 40.0 innings, his 13.96 K/9 leads the league.

VS. NASHVILLE: Iowa dropped the third game of the series last night by an 10-4 score...Iowa fell to 0-3 vs. Nashville during the 2024 campaign and have been outscored 24-7 (-17)...the I-Cubs and Nashville are playing their first series since May 23-28, 2023 at Nashville in which Iowa took four of the six games and outscored the Sounds 41-36 (+5)... all-time vs. Nashville, Iowa has gone 167- 195 against the Sounds and are 77-108 at First Horizon Park

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.