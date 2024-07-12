Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 12 at Worcester

Rochester Red Wings (12-3, 50-38) vs. Worcester Red Sox (7-7, 43-47)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Luis Reyes (2-2, 6.50) vs. RHP Cooper Criswell (2-2, 1.40)

BACK IN THE WIN(G) COLUMN: After they dropped a back-and-forth, high-scoring contest against Worcester Wednesday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings bounced back with a 6-3 win Thursday night...Rochester's offense swatted three homers in the second inning that accounted for four runs, which proved to be enough for a pitching staff that limited the Worcester offense to just four hits...C DREW MILLAS led the offensive effort and finished a triple shy of the cycle in four at-bats...RHP SPENSER WATKINS delivered 5.2 strong innings on the mound and earned his team-leading seventh win of the season, and three Red Wings relievers tossed a hitless outings to shut the door and preserve the win...Rochester looks to take control of the series tonight, sending RHP LUIS REYES to the mound against WooSox RHP Cooper Criswell.

MILLAS ROCK: C DREW MILLAS drove in his 50th career Triple-A RBI in the top of the third, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, double, a pair of RBI, and a run scored...in the month of July, the switch-hitting catcher leads the International League with a .563 batting average (9-for-16), .588 on-base percentage, and 1.526 OPS...

Since being optioned back to Rochester on 7/4, Millas has recorded two or more hits in four of the five games that he has played.

THE HOUSE THAT BRADY BUILT: 3B BRADY HOUSE logged his first Triple-A multi-hit game last night when he roped two doubles, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored...the Nationals No. 3 prospect has recorded a hit in all three games he has played with Rochester since being promoted on 7/5, holding a .333 (4-for-12) batting average which is the fifth highest on the team since the month of July started...

This is the second time House has recorded two doubles in a game this season (6/19 with Harrisburg).

A STONES THROW: LF STONE GARRETT finished 2-for-3 with a home run and a double last night and added two RBI and two runs scored...over his last four games, he has collected seven hits in 14 at-bats (.500) with a pair of home runs and doubles, and six RBI... this is the first time he has logged back to back multi-hit games since 8/17-18 in 2023 with Washington...

The homer was his second of the year and traveled 415 feet, marking the 42nd home run from a Rochester hitter to travel at least 400 feet.

(E)RICK AND MORTY: SS ERICK MEJIA crushed his fifth home run of the season Thursday night and finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored...LF STONE GARRETT and Mejia went back-to-back in the second inning, the second time a pair of Red Wing bats went back-to-back this season, with the first coming on 5/11 when James Wood and Joey Gallo crushed back-to-back home runs in Scranton/WB.

MR. 500: DH CARTER KIEBOOM recorded his 500th career hit last night, finishing 2-for-2 with a double and three walks...since the second game of a doubleheader against Indianapolis on 6/27, the Georgia native's .472 on-base percentage is third in the International League, 17 hits are tied for third-most, and .his 378 batting average (17-for-45) is fourth (min. 40 AB).

KINGS OF THE HILL: Rochester dominated on the mound last night as RHP SPENSER WATKINS got the ball to start...the Phoenix native threw 5.2 IP and allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out three...LHP JOE LA SORSA, RHP EDUARDO SALAZAR, and RHP RICO GARCIA then combined to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings, only allowing one hit...the Red Wings now hold a 3.49 team ERA for the month of July, ranked third best in the International League...

Rochester's relievers post the third-best ERA (3.38, 23 ER/61.1 IP) in the second half.

JOEY BAG OF DONUTS : LHP JOE LA SORSA spun another scoreless relief appearance last night, allowing one hit over 1.1 innings of work while striking out three...this marks the southpaw's 19th scoreless appearance since the start of May...over that stretch, La Sorsa holds an International League-best 1.08 ERA (4 ER/33.0 IP), 0.69 WHIP, and second-best K/BB with a 8.67 (min. 25.0 IP) all while throwing the second-most innings (33.1 IP) amongst all IL relievers.

FLYIN' HAWAIIAN : RHP RICO GARCIA picked up his 14th save of the season Thursday night while tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two...the Hawaii native has not allowed a run in the month of July, is perfect in save opportunities (2/2), and has struck out nine batters, fourth-most among all International League relievers...

14 saves are second-most in the IL this season.

