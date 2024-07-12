Knights Charge Past the Bulls on Friday, 9-4

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Charlotte sluggers Bryan Ramos, Zach Remillard and Zach DeLoach brought their power bats on Friday night and gave the fans in attendance some early fireworks.

Ramos, Remillard and DeLoach all launched home runs to help lead the Charlotte Knights past the Durham Bulls by a score of 9-4 in game four of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Friday night. Friday's commanding win helped the Knights snap a four-game losing skid.

Offensively, it was a strong all-around night for Charlotte with nine runs scored on 15 hits. It was an especially strong evening for DeLoach, who doubled home Charlotte's first run of the game in bottom of the second inning to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. One inning later, Oscar Colás doubled home Charlotte's second run of the game to make it a 2-0 lead at that point.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Charlotte home run party began as Ramos launched his second home run of the season, a solo shot.

Three batters later, Remillard added his third home run of the season, a two-run blast. For Remillard, it was his 245th hit as a member of the Knights in his 321st game with the team. His 321 games played are ranked seventh in Charlotte Knights franchise history.

DeLoach continued his hot hitting and added his third home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning. The three-run blast helped the Knights pull away from the Bulls en route to the game four victory. For DeLoach, he finished the game 2-for-4 with the home run and four RBI.

RHP Davis Martin was activated off Charlotte's 60-day injured list before the game and received the start against the Bulls. Martin, who was making his season debut, was impressive on the hill. The 27-year-old righty allowed just three hits over 3.2 shutout innings. Charlotte RHP Corey Knebel (1-0, 0.00) earned the win in relief with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Saturday night from Uptown Charlotte, NC. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. Matt and Mike will also be joined by Dick Cooke for the TV broadcast on My 12 WMYT.

