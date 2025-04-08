WooSox Postponed Tonight (Tuesday) Due to Extreme Cold & Wind

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Tonight's postponement will be made-up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow (Wednesday) at 4:05 p.m.

With freezing temperatures at game time that are expected to drop throughout the evening, and with a forecast for strong winds that are forecast to give us a wind chill as low as 10 degrees, tonight's (Tuesday's) scheduled International League game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Columbus Clippers at 6:05 pm at Polar Park has been postponed. We hope that this rare opportunity to give fans such early notice will add convenience to their rearrangement of this evening's plans.

The WooSox and Clippers will play a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, April 9, beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings. This 6-game series vs. Columbus at Polar Park will now feature tomorrow's twin bill at 4:05 pm, followed by games Thursday & Friday nights both at 6:05 pm, and then normal weekend start times of 4:05 pm on Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sunday.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '25 home game this season - based on availability - and there are 71 home dates remaining! If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call at 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Tonight is the second home postponement of the season (the other on March 29). The WooSox have played two home games thus far. Overall last season, Worcester had five home postponements as well as five road postponements. The WooSox had a total of 14 games either postponed (11) or canceled (3) in 2023 due to weather including five of those postponements at Polar Park. Worcester had only two home postponements all of 2022 after five home postponements and one cancelled home game during their abbreviated inaugural season at Polar Park in 2021.

Among the major promotional highlights for this homestand at Polar Park...

Wednesday, 4:05 pm (Doubleheader) First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Smiley Buck-A-Burger Meal Deal.

Thursday, 6:05 pm A Roaring '20s/Babe Ruth-themed party in the DCU Club to recognize the 100th anniversary of the publishing of F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gasby". Appearance by Linda Ruth Tosetti, the Babe's granddaughter.

Friday, 6:05 pm WooU College Night with special deals and fun for college students; Wepas de Worcester as WooSox players honor Cuba & Spain; UniBank Fireworks set to the music of Latin Hits by Latin Stars.

Saturday, 4:05 pm UniBank Women in Sports Day (12 noon); Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Fallon Health Sunday Funday, which includes the Fallon Health Future Starters program, when youngsters take the field with the WooSox and receive an autographed baseball; Jackie Robinson Day; 413 Day presented by Manny's Appliances; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

Taste of Worcester The Broadway will be in A Taste of Worcester on Summit St. behind centerfield Wednesday & Thursday.

Little Havana will be in A Taste of Worcester on Summit St. behind centerfield from Friday - Sunday.

Tickets for all WooSox Spring Games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office

