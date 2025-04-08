Singleton Homers, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-2, on Tuesday Night
April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - In what was largely an unplanned bullpen day for the Syracuse Mets pitching staff, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs pulled away late and handed the Mets a 7-2 loss on a chilly Tuesday night at Coca Cola Park.
The Mets got the scoring started in the top of the third inning when Jose Azocar doubled and then scored on a Billy McKinney RBI single to take a 1-0 lead over Lehigh Valley (8-2).
Heading into Tuesday night, Dom Hamel was slated to start for Syracuse (3-6) but was scratched late and placed on the injured list. Jordan Geber got the start and only surrendered one earned run across two and two-thirds innings. In the bottom of the third, Geber loaded the bases with two outs and was replaced by Grant Hartwig. Hartwig walked one batter to tie the game, 1-1, then struck out Oscar Mercado and stranded the bases full.
The next tally on the scoreboard came in the fifth when Jon Singleton launched his first home run of the season over the right-field wall to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the IronPigs snatched their first lead of the game when Otto Kemp smacked a two-run home run and put Lehigh Valley in front, 3-2.
Syracuse threatened to tie the game again in the eighth when former IronPig Joey Meneses doubled but got stranded on third base. The Mets slugger hit his league-leading ninth and tenth doubles of the season in the loss.
Although the Syracuse pitching staff only allowed three runs and three hits through seven innings, the game began to spiral in the eighth. The IronPigs scored a pair on a throwing error from Donovan Walton to make it 5-2. Then, a two-run single by Justin Crawford extended the lead to 7-2.
The Mets offense once again missed opportunities, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base.
Syracuse and Lehigh Valley continue their six-game series on Wednesday night with game two. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Alan Rangel for the IronPigs. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 8, 2025
- Six Straight: 'Pigs Blow by Mets to Open Series and Extend Winning Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chandler Fans Eight as Indians Drop Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers' Ninth-Inning Flurry Isn't Enough in 8-7 Walk-Off Loss at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Singleton Homers, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-2, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Four Home Runs for Iowa Crush Mud Hens 14-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Alfonzo Records a Hit and RBI in Tuesday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Mount Late-Game Comeback to Take Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Twins Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Richard Lovelady, Assign him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Polar Park Presents "The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages" - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Open Voting for 2025 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Postponed Tonight (Tuesday) Due to Extreme Cold & Wind - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats to Raise Funds for Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 8 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Today's Bisons/Bulls Game Postponed. Doubleheader Set for Wednesday at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Singleton Homers, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-2, on Tuesday Night
- Meneses Doubles Three Times, But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 8-4, on Sunday Afternoon
- Sproat Shines and Azocar Homers as Mets Beat RailRiders, 7-4, on Saturday Afternoon
- Castillo Homers But Syracuse Loses, 12-4, on Friday Night to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
- Syracuse Mets Reschedule Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie Appearances