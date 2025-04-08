Singleton Homers, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-2, on Tuesday Night

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - In what was largely an unplanned bullpen day for the Syracuse Mets pitching staff, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs pulled away late and handed the Mets a 7-2 loss on a chilly Tuesday night at Coca Cola Park.

The Mets got the scoring started in the top of the third inning when Jose Azocar doubled and then scored on a Billy McKinney RBI single to take a 1-0 lead over Lehigh Valley (8-2).

Heading into Tuesday night, Dom Hamel was slated to start for Syracuse (3-6) but was scratched late and placed on the injured list. Jordan Geber got the start and only surrendered one earned run across two and two-thirds innings. In the bottom of the third, Geber loaded the bases with two outs and was replaced by Grant Hartwig. Hartwig walked one batter to tie the game, 1-1, then struck out Oscar Mercado and stranded the bases full.

The next tally on the scoreboard came in the fifth when Jon Singleton launched his first home run of the season over the right-field wall to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the IronPigs snatched their first lead of the game when Otto Kemp smacked a two-run home run and put Lehigh Valley in front, 3-2.

Syracuse threatened to tie the game again in the eighth when former IronPig Joey Meneses doubled but got stranded on third base. The Mets slugger hit his league-leading ninth and tenth doubles of the season in the loss.

Although the Syracuse pitching staff only allowed three runs and three hits through seven innings, the game began to spiral in the eighth. The IronPigs scored a pair on a throwing error from Donovan Walton to make it 5-2. Then, a two-run single by Justin Crawford extended the lead to 7-2.

The Mets offense once again missed opportunities, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine runners on base.

Syracuse and Lehigh Valley continue their six-game series on Wednesday night with game two. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Alan Rangel for the IronPigs. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

