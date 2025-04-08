Charlotte Held Scoreless in First Road Game of the Season
April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights dropped their first road game of the season 3-0 on Tuesday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Knights threatened to score on multiple occasions; however, a 0-for-7 clip with runners in scoring position and nine runners left on base led to the shutout defeat.
Owen White pitched 5.2 innings, the longest outing for a Knights pitcher this year. White struck out seven and allowed two runs on five hits. The right-hander kept Charlotte within striking distance, as did the bullpen combination of Steven Wilson, Justin Anderson, and Brandon Eisert.
Offensively, the Knights were paced by Joshua Palacios. The Charlotte right-fielder went 3-for-4 with a double. Corey Julks added a two-bagger as part of his two-hit night and Tim Elko finished with a pair of singles. Edgar Quero was held without a hit, but the Charlotte DH upped his consecutive game reach-base streak to a league-leading nine straight games.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jacksonville had runners at first and second with no outs. White induced a groundball to third base and Charlotte nearly turned a 5-4-3 triple play. Outs were recorded at second and third base, but the throw to first arrived a split second after the Jumbo Shrimp's batter reached the bag.
The good news for the Knights is that a quick turnaround is in store for both teams. Charlotte will take on Jacksonville at VyStar Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon for Game Two of the series. The contest is scheduled to begin at 12:05pm ET.
