Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night
April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field is postponed.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday, April 9, at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Game one's first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. RHP CHASE SOLESKY will get the ball in game one, and LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the ball in game two for the Red Wings.
