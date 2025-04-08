SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 8, 2025

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (2-6) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (5-4)

April 8, 2025 | Game 10 | Home Game 10 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Chase Solesky (0-0, 3.00) vs. RH Erick Leal (0-1, 3.60)

Solesky: Allowed 1 R on 5 H over 3.0 IP in 4/03-2 ND @ LHV with 2 K & 1 BB (3-1 IronPigs)

Leal: Allowed 2 R on 5 H over 5.0 IP in SWB debut on 4/02 Loss with 7 K & 1 BB (5-1 SYR)

LAST TIME OUT- Syracuse, NY (April 6, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied past the Syracuse Mets 8-4 on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders trailed by two after one but scored five in the ninth to clinch a winning series and nine-game road trip.

The Mets grabbed the early edge with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Jose Azocar worked a leadoff walk and stole second. Jon Singleton doubled Azocar home and then scored on a two-base hit by Joey Meneses. Both teams plated a run in the sixth. Everson Pereira walked to open the inning and scored on a two-out single from Jose Rojas. Syracuse countered with a run on a hit, an error and a walk for a 3-1 lead.

In the seventh, Ismael Munguia singled with two down. Pereira hit a 1-2 four-seamer into the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen in right-center to tie the game at three. It was Pereira's first of the season after 10 in an injury-limited 2024.

In the ninth, Alex Jackson's bases loaded single drove in two to give the RailRiders the lead. Pinch hitter Jorbit Vivas turned on the first pitch he saw from reliever Carlos Guzman; a three-run homer to right to extend the SWB lead to 8-3. Syracuse added a run in the bottom of the ninth to close the scoring.

Kervin Castro (1-0) recorded the final four outs and was the benefactor of the ninth-inning support. Alfred Vega (0-1) took the loss.

2,500- Tonight marks the 2,500th regular season home game in franchise history. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 1,416 home victories, 1,083 losses and sports a .567 winning percentage since 1989 at the grounds known as Lackawanna County Multi-Purpose Stadium and PNC Field.

HOME SWEET HOME?- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 17-18 in home openers since 1989 but has won 11 of 17 since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2007. SWB is 1-3 in home openers against Rochester all-time.

FIRST ARM UP- Erick Leal takes the ball in the home opener against Rochester. The right-hander started at Syracuse last Wednesday, taking the loss in a 5-1 defeat. Leal struck out seven and walked one over five innings; his first start in affiliated ball since September 1, 2019. The right-hander was initially signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 as a Non-Drafted Free Agent. Prior to the 2013 season, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Leal missed time after Tommy John surgery in 2016 and ultimately split his most recent season stateside between Myrtle Beach and Tennessee. From 2021 to 2024, Leal pitched in the Mexican League, first for Rieleros de Aguascalientes and then Diablos Rojos del México. The 30-year-old closed 2024 strong, Leal's 2024 season was a return to form, posting an 8-1 record and 2.91 ERA with 95 strikeouts across 80+13 innings pitched. He pitched against New York in the two-day exhibition series in Mexico City, allowing a run on three hits over 2.1 innings on March 25, 2024.

OF ADD- Cooper Hummel was signed to a Minor League Free Agent contract and assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. He was initially drafted by Milwaukee in 2018 and made his Major League debut in 2022 with Arizona. Over 648 Minor League games, Hummel holds a career .266 average with 66 home runs. In 82 MLB games, he has hit .159.

PRODUCTION COMPANY- Through nine games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is the highest scoring team in the International League with 58 runs scored. Entering play Tuesday, the RailRiders have hit 12 home runs, good for third-most in the league, one behind Charlotte and Omaha.

ACTIVATED- Allan Winans was activated from the 7-Day Injured List on Sunday and worked 2.2 relief innings against Syracuse in the RailRiders comeback win with three strikeouts and one walk, utilizing 46 pitches in his first appearance of the year.

MOVING- Grant Richardson was transferred to Somerset prior to Sunday's game at Syracuse. The outfielder hit .445 for the RailRiders with a home run and five batted in over five games this year.

BACK TO THE BIGS- New York activated Ian Hamilton off their Injured List today. Hamilton made three rehab appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while working back from a viral infection, allowing four runs on six hits over 2.1 innings with one strikeout and two walks.

B2B- Grant Richardson and Andrew Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning on Saturday; the first time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has accomplished the feat this season. The RailRiders went back-to-back three times in 2024, including at Syracuse on September 7 when Jon Berti and Caleb Durbin accomplished the task in a 19-0 win.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was tripped up at Detroit 6-2 Monday. Andy Ibanez's third inning home run off Carlos Rodon set the tone in the third, sending the Yankees to a second-straight defeat... Somerset lost 16-5 at Hartford on Sunday. Rafael Flores drove in three in the defeat for the Patriots, who are 1-2 heading into their home opener against Reading this evening... Hudson Valley bested Jersey Shore 6-2 Sunday to take two out of three from the BlueClaws. Anthony Hall homered and drove in three in the win... Tampa plated four in the bottom of the seventh but fell 6-2 to Lakeland on Sunday for their first loss of the year.

