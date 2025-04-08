Six Straight: 'Pigs Blow by Mets to Open Series and Extend Winning Streak

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-2) busted open a close game late with a four-run eighth inning to snatch their sixth consecutive win, 7-2, over the Syracuse Mets (3-6) on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Both teams failed to find traction early until the third inning. The Mets opened the scoring with a Billy McKinney RBI single in the top of the frame before Garrett Stubbs forced home a run with a bases loaded walk in the bottom half to tie the game.

Jon Singleton slugged a solo homer in the fifth to put the Mets ahead 2-1, but it again proved brief. Otto Kemp hit back with his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, vaulting the 'Pigs in front 3-2.

Some key insurance crossed the plate for the 'Pigs in the eighth. After loading the bases to open the inning, Rafael Lantigua hit a groundball to a drawn in shortstop, scoring one run, before the shortstop fired wildly home allowing a second run to score. The very next hitter, Justin Crawford, took the first pitch he saw and laced a single to center, plating two more runs to make it 7-2.

Max Lazar fired a scoreless ninth to finish it off for the 'Pigs, as Cal Stevenson made a diving catch in centerfield to snag the final out of the game.

Kyle Tyler (1-0) earned the win for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs over five innings on six hits and three walks, striking out two.

Sean Reid-Foley (0-2) took the loss for the Mets, conceding two runs in one inning on one hit and two walks, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, April 9th, with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Alan Rangel (0-0, 4.15) is slated to go for the 'Pigs against Blade Tidwell (0-1, 5.40) for the Mets.

