Storm Chasers Shut out Saints 3-0 in Series Opener
April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
ST. PAUL, MINN. - Behind a strong start from lefty Noah Cameron, the Omaha Storm Chasers shut out the St. Paul Saints 3-0 in Tuesday's series opener at CHS Field.
Omaha's pitchers held the Saints to just two hits - back-to-back singles off Cameron in the third inning. From those singles, Cameron retired his final 10 hitters and the Storm Chasers bullpen only surrendered two walks.
With the game tied at 0-0 through four innings, Omaha worked onto the board in the fifth inning with a pair of runs. Cam Devanney doubled home Nelson Velázquez, then John Rave singled Devanney in for a 2-0 advantage.
Nick Loftin opened the top of the eighth with a single, then Omaha loaded the bases on walks to Joey Wiemer and Brian O'Keefe. Velázquez added a run of insurance with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 score that held to be final.
Behind Cameron, Taylor Clarke offered two scoreless innings of relief, while Steven Cruz struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his first save of the year.
On the basepaths, the Storm Chasers stole six bases - three by Wiemer, and one each from Velázquez, Loftin and O'Keefe.
Omaha continues this week's series Wednesday at 6:37 p.m. CT with right-hander Thomas Hatch starting for the Storm Chasers.
