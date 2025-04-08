Four Home Runs for Iowa Crush Mud Hens 14-1

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Iowa Cubs crushed the Toledo Mud Hens 14-1 in game one of the six-game set at Fifth Third Field.

The I-Cubs bats got off to a hot start in the opening frame as they grew the lead to 5-0. Christian Franklin led off the inning with a walk and after Moises Ballesteros ripped a single into left field, Franklin stole for third and on a bad throw from the catcher, he scored the first run of the game.

Continuing in the inning, Ben Cowles drew a walk, then James Triantos followed with a single. After Kevin Alcántara drew the third walk of the frame, Carlos Pérez ripped a grand slam to left field for the early five-run lead.

In the top of the second inning, Jonathon Long hit his fourth double of the season to left field and drove in Chase Strumpf as he got on base for the team's fourth walk, for a 6-0 lead.

After no runs in the third, Franklin crushed a 111.3 MPH homer to left field for his first homer of the year and extended the lead to 7-0. Ballesteros followed with his second double of the season and set up Long to hit his first homer of the season to center field and extend the lead even further to 9-0.

Triantos and Alcántara led off the top of the fifth inning with back-to-back singles then Greg Allen joined in on the home run parade and hit his first one of the season to left field for a 3-run shot which grew the I-Cubs lead to 12-0.

In the top of the sixth, Triantos had his third hit of the night with his second double and plated Long after he walked as the lead was 13-0.

The Mud Hens finally got on the board as two singles scored a run for a 13-1 lead for the I-Cubs.

Right-hander Chris Flexen earned his first win of the year as he went 5.2 innings, allowed a run on five hits and added three strikeouts before his night was over. Luke Little and Keegan Thompson closed the game out tossing 3.1 innings combined and added seven more strikeouts to the pitching staff line, coming to a total of 10.

Ballesteros added some insurance in the top of the eighth as he ripped his first triple of the season, third hit of the night, and scored Franklin for 14-1 lead.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday, April 9 as first pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT/6:35 p.m. ET.

