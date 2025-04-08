Nashville Cruises Past Memphis in Myers' Return to the Mound

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds picked up a 8-0 win over the visiting Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. In his first rehab appearance, right-hander Tobias Myers worked 3.1 IP and 45 pitches while limiting the Redbirds to two hits.

Jared Oliva put the Sounds in front with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning for his second home run in as many games. Nashville was dormant until the fifth inning when they put up four runs to break the game open. Each of the first four batters in the inning singled, the third of which was a two-RBI base knock for Ernesto Martinez Jr., the first of his two hits on the evening. A one-out walk loaded the bases which allowed Jorge Alfaro to score on a wild pitch. Another walk re-loaded the bases. Following an infield fly and a Memphis pitching change, Garrett Spain drew a two-out walk to score Raynel Delgado and make it a 6-0 game.

Martinez Jr. uncorked on a 1-0 off-speed pitch for his first Triple-A home run in the bottom of the sixth and his third RBI of the night. Fittingly, Oliva bookended the scoring with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to make it 8-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

After Myers exited the mound, left-hander Tyler Jay got the Sounds through the fourth inning before fellow lefty Bruce Zimmermann covered the final five innings on the mound in long relief. Zimmermann allowed two hits and issued a walk, all coming in the eighth inning, before picking up his third strikeout to strand the bases loaded. He breezed through the ninth by way of two fly outs and a ground out.

The Sounds and Redbirds continue the series on Wednesday night. RHP Logan Henderson (1-1, 5.00 ERA) and RHP Sem Robberse (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will toe the rubber for their respective clubs. Henderson checks in as the Brewers no. 13-ranked prospect while Robberse is ranked no. 14 in the Cardinals top 30. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ZERO: Nashville picked up their first shutout win of the year and first since September 8th of last year against the Gwinnett Stripers. With another 5.2 IP, the Sounds bullpen has now gone 33.2 IP and six full games without allowing an earned run since the top of the seventh inning on the Sunday of opening weekend against Jacksonville. Left-hander Tyler Jay earned his first win of the year and first since July 5, 2024, when he was with Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets system. Jay has pitched two innings in his three appearances with the Sounds in 2025 and has not allowed a hit. Zimmermann covered the final five innings on the mound in long relief. The left-hander was scheduled to start the series finale in Gwinnett on Sunday before the game was postponed due to weather, so saw his schedule bump to Tuesday. He earned the five-inning save for his second career save. His last came in his final appearance of the 2024 season with Triple-A Norfolk where he earned it just one inning. After wrapping up their game Tuesday, the Sounds as a pitching staff own a 2.21 ERA which is best in all Triple-A. The bullpen's ERA now sits at 1.22 through the first nine games. The 'pen has allowed six earned runs in 44.1 IP with 42 strikeouts and 20 hits surrendered.

BACK-TO-BACK, JACK: Jared Oliva became the first Nashville player this season to homer in consecutive games. Oliva also homered in Saturday's game against Gwinnett for his first of the year with a solo shot and added his second, a two-run homer to give Nashville the lead in the second inning on Tuesday night. Tyler Black was the last Sound to homer in back-to-back games when he did so September 21-22 at the end of last season. The Sounds had seven players record a home run in consecutive games last year (14 total instances). Wes Clarke and Brewer Hicklen led the way with a home run in three straight games to tie for the longest HR streak of the year. Oliva's last time leaving the yard in back-to-back games was April 27-28, 2024, against the Cardinals Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals.

SHOWING OUR TOBIAS: Right-hander Tobias Myers worked 3.1 scoreless innings in his first rehab appearance on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Working his way back from a left oblique strain that landed him on the Brewers 15-day IL back on March 24th, Myers threw 45 pitches during his first game action since March 15th. The 26-year-old was poised to make the first MLB Opening Day Roster of his career after debuting with the Brewers last season. The Florida native was voted the Brewers Most Valuable Pitcher by members of the Milwaukee chapter of the BBWAA and just the second rookie in franchise history to start a postseason game in his debut season and was off to a 3-0 start in Cactus League play this spring before being sidelined. Tuesday night was his first appearance for Nashville since May 15, 2024, at Jacksonville when he worked two scoreless innings in relief. His last appearance against the Redbirds came on April 12th last year when he pitched five scoreless innings in game two of a doubleheader and got the win after surrendering three hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

ERNEST-OH...MY: Ernesto Martinez Jr. ended the day 2-for-4 with a no doubt home run and three RBI to lead the way offensively for the Sounds. His towering solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning was a 397-foot blast that landed on the concourse by The Band Box beyond the right field wall. Martinez Jr. also collected his first two RBI of the game on an opposite field flair that landed in no man's land in shallow left field. He hit 13 home runs for Double-A Biloxi in 2024 and was second on the club in round trippers with his last coming on September 6th on the road against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Tuesday night was also his first multi-hit game in Triple-A with his last coming on September 15th against Double-A Mississippi. He was one of four Sounds with a multi-hit performance to start the series against the Redbirds.

