Redbirds Shut out for First Time in Loss to Sounds
April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game one of a six-game series at the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) by a final score of 8-0 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park in Nashville.
Shortstop Jose Barrero's 2-for-4 night accounted for half of the Memphis hits in the loss. The right-handed hitter's double marked the only extra-base hit for the Redbirds on the night. The Memphis offense was unable to capitalize on three Nashville errors.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out three in his second start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed a two-run home run in his 3.2-inning start. Reliever Alex Cornwell allowed four runs on four hits and walked two batters in 1.0 inning. Riley O'Brien proved to be the only Redbirds pitcher to record a scoreless outing with two strikeouts in the seventh inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
