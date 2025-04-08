April 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (4-3) at TOLEDO MUD HENS (2-7)

April 8 - 5:35 PM CT - Fifth Third Field - Toledo, OH

RHP Chris Flexen (0-0, 2.25) vs. LHP Lael Lockhart (0-0, 5.68)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs take on the Toledo Mud Hens in the first of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Chris Flexen is slated to make his second start for Iowa vs. left-hander Lael Lockhart for Toledo...it marks the second time this season Iowa has faced a left-handed starter following Opening Night's win vs. Omaha.

ABOUT SUNDAY : The Iowa Cubs finished Friday's suspended game at Indianapolis on Sunday and lost 5-4 in 10 innings but bounced back and won Sunday's regularly scheduled game by a 4-1 score...Iowa starter Connor Noland tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts and earned the win...the bullpen combination of Brooks Kriske, Ethan Roberts and Riley Martin worked 3.0 scoreless innings... Christian Franklin and Dixon Machado each tallied two hits for the I-Cubs.

STREAKING : Infielder Ben Cowles snapped his hit streak Sunday at six games but has reached base in all seven games this season...Cowles is slashing .333/.400/.556 (9-for-27) with three extra-base hits and four RBI.

NASTY NOLAND : I-Cubs starter Connor Noland earned his first win Sunday and tallied Iowa's first quality start since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester (Brandon Birdsell)...Noland has worked 10.0 innings this season and has allowed just two runs on five hits and nine strikeouts...in his last four starts dating back to Sept. 12, 2024, he has posted a 3.60 ERA (8 ER in 20.0 IP).

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST : The I-Cubs and Indianapolis were postponed Wednesday, had Friday's game suspended and Saturday's game canceled...it marked the fourth time weather has altered the I-Cubs schedule after Sunday in which Iowa and Omaha were postponed due to weather conditions...the game will be made up during the June 3-8 series at Omaha.

CLOSE CALLS : Iowa's squeaked out a 2-1 win Tuesday night at Indianapolis...it marked the first win for the I-Cubs in which they scored two runs or less since the club won 1-0 over Indianapolis on June 20, 2024.

VS. TOLEDO : Iowa and Toledo are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will play at Fifth Third Field from May 6-11 and will play at Principal Park from Sept. 16-21...Iowa went 11-7 vs. Toledo last season and 4-2 at Fifth Third Field in 2024.

ROSTER RUNDOWN : In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on March 28...eighteen players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB. com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

AWARD TOUR : The 2024 Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Moises Ballesteros made his first Triple-A Opening Day roster...last season, Ballesteros was one of nine position players to play in the International League...it marked the second straight year Bally has won the award...the Venezuela native joined Iowa on June 18, 2024 and hit .281 (73-for-260).

RUNNIN' WILD : James Triantos, the No. 72 prospect in baseball (MLB.com), is batting .348 (8-for-23) with two doubles and four RRBI in five games against Toledo in his career...James is coming off a season in which he batted .300 (133- for-443) with 36 extra-base hits and 47 stolen bases...James became the first Cubs farmhand with at least 130 hits and 45 stolen last season since 2010.

MARCH ON : The I-Cubs got off to a strong start last season as they posted a 15-12 record through March/April...Iowa tallied a four-game win streak from April 6-10 vs. Toledo and at St. Paul which marked their longest such streak of the season...Iowa hit .259 (28-for-108) with 10 extra-base hits with 12 walks during the three games in March and the pitching staff posted a 3.10 ERA (10 ER in 29.0 IP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.