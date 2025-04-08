Bats to Raise Funds for Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

After the devastating rain and flooding over the past week, the Louisville Bats are excited to be donating to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund to assist those impacted by severe weather and floods.

In addition, the Bats are still preparing for a fun day of baseball at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, April 12, despite the cancellation of Thunder Over Louisville.

For this week's homestand from April 8-13, the Bats will be donating $2 of every advance ticket purchased to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund. In addition, the Bats will be accepting donations in-person at the information booth on the ballpark during Sunday afternoon's game. To purchase tickets to this week's games and donate to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund, click HERE.

On Saturday, April 12, the Bats are still scheduled to host the Indianapolis Indians at 2:05 p.m. For the game, the Bats will be wearing specialty Kentucky Derby Festival themed jerseys. Next week following the game, the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online, with the proceeds going back to the Kentucky Derby Festival.

There will no longer be a postgame concert following the conclusion of Saturday's game. Louisville Slugger Field gates will now open at 1 p.m., similar to Bats home games.

Fans are encouraged to still attend Saturday's game, and all Thunder ticketholders will be contacted by a Bats representative to discuss next steps. If any ticketholders have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to call the Bats box office at (502) 212-2287 or email at [email protected].

The Bats begin their six-game homestand against the Indians tonight, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. Great seats are still available for all games and can be found online HERE.

