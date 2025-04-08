Tides Walk-Off Homestand Opener Vs. Gwinnett
April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-5) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (3-6), 8-7, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett scored four runs in the ninth inning to force extras, but Norfolk prevailed as Maverick Handley would walk it off for the Tides in the 10th.
Gwinnett was the first to strike, scratching across a run on an RBI groundout by former Tide Garrett Cooper. Norfolk bounced back with four runs in the second, starting with Jud Fabian 's two-run homer. Later in the inning, Coby Mayo knocked a two-run single to make it a 4-1 game.
Alex Verdugo made his presence known for the Stripers, launching a solo homer in the third for his first of the season. Neither team would score until the fifth inning when Gwinnett scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.
As the game got closer, Norfolk pulled ahead further with insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Norfolk scored one run in the sixth on a single by Handley, then scratched across two more in the seventh on a Fabian RBI single, and later a bases loaded walk to cap their seven runs.
The Stripers made noise in the ninth after leading the inning off with a solo home run by Eddys Leonard. They went on to score three more runs to force Norfolk to bat in the bottom of the ninth, who would not score as the game hit extra innings.
After Corbin Martin held Gwinnett scoreless in the 10th, Terrin Vavra set up the inherited runner from second base to third on a sac bunt. Handley was the next batter at the plate to seal the win on a walk-off single. Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 4.00) is the probable for Norfolk, while RHP Davis Daniel (0-0, -.--) is the probable for Gwinnett.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 8, 2025
- Red Wings Rally Falls Short in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Nashville Cruises Past Memphis in Myers' Return to the Mound - Nashville Sounds
- Charlotte Held Scoreless in First Road Game of the Season - Charlotte Knights
- Storm Chasers Shut out Saints 3-0 in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Shut out for First Time in Loss to Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Blanks Charlotte in Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Tides Walk-Off Homestand Opener Vs. Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- Matthews Ties Career High with Nine K's, But Saints Fall 3-0 to Storm Chasers - St. Paul Saints
- Six Straight: 'Pigs Blow by Mets to Open Series and Extend Winning Streak - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Chandler Fans Eight as Indians Drop Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers' Ninth-Inning Flurry Isn't Enough in 8-7 Walk-Off Loss at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Singleton Homers, But Mets Fall to IronPigs, 7-2, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Four Home Runs for Iowa Crush Mud Hens 14-1 - Iowa Cubs
- Alfonzo Records a Hit and RBI in Tuesday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Mount Late-Game Comeback to Take Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Twins Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Richard Lovelady, Assign him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Polar Park Presents "The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages" - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings Open Voting for 2025 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Postponed Tonight (Tuesday) Due to Extreme Cold & Wind - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats to Raise Funds for Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 8 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Today's Bisons/Bulls Game Postponed. Doubleheader Set for Wednesday at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.