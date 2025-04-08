Tides Walk-Off Homestand Opener Vs. Gwinnett

April 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-5) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (3-6), 8-7, in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Gwinnett scored four runs in the ninth inning to force extras, but Norfolk prevailed as Maverick Handley would walk it off for the Tides in the 10th.

Gwinnett was the first to strike, scratching across a run on an RBI groundout by former Tide Garrett Cooper. Norfolk bounced back with four runs in the second, starting with Jud Fabian 's two-run homer. Later in the inning, Coby Mayo knocked a two-run single to make it a 4-1 game.

Alex Verdugo made his presence known for the Stripers, launching a solo homer in the third for his first of the season. Neither team would score until the fifth inning when Gwinnett scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

As the game got closer, Norfolk pulled ahead further with insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Norfolk scored one run in the sixth on a single by Handley, then scratched across two more in the seventh on a Fabian RBI single, and later a bases loaded walk to cap their seven runs.

The Stripers made noise in the ninth after leading the inning off with a solo home run by Eddys Leonard. They went on to score three more runs to force Norfolk to bat in the bottom of the ninth, who would not score as the game hit extra innings.

After Corbin Martin held Gwinnett scoreless in the 10th, Terrin Vavra set up the inherited runner from second base to third on a sac bunt. Handley was the next batter at the plate to seal the win on a walk-off single. Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 4.00) is the probable for Norfolk, while RHP Davis Daniel (0-0, -.--) is the probable for Gwinnett.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.